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Home > Regionals News > Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours

Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours

A Faridabad man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover after a dispute over their relationship. Police arrested both accused within 24 hours after recovering his buried body.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 21:34 IST

A 42-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in Faridabad, police said. The accused allegedly buried his body in a pit near their home after the killing. The Crime Branch DLF arrested both suspects within 24 hours of receiving information about the buried body.

The deceased was identified as Shyamveer. Police identified the accused as his wife, Keshav, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and Kamat, a resident of Mahoba district.

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According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aman Yadav, Kamat was living with Shyamveer at his house in Mojabad village. During the probe, police allegedly found that Kamat and Shyamveer’s wife were in a relationship. Police said Shyamveer had allegedly learned about the relationship. This reportedly led to frequent disputes between the couple.

How Was Shyamveer Allegedly Killed?

According to police, the accused allegedly planned the murder. On the evening of August 16, Kamat allegedly gave alcohol to Shyamveer. Police said that after he became intoxicated, Kamat allegedly attacked him on the head with an interlocking tile.

The attack allegedly killed Shyamveer. Police further alleged that Keshav locked the house from outside during the attack. The move was reportedly intended to prevent neighbours from hearing any noise.

After the alleged murder, the accused reportedly buried Shyamveer in a pit dug near the house. They allegedly tried to hide the body and conceal the crime.

Buried Body Recovered After Police Tip-Off

The case came to light on August 24. Tigaon police station received information from the Faridabad control room about a body allegedly buried underground. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. It was exhumed in the presence of a duty magistrate.

Following a complaint by Shyamveer’s brother Rambir, a resident of Dhadhau village in Hathras, police registered a case under relevant sections related to murder. The Crime Branch DLF later arrested both accused within 24 hours.

Police are now investigating the alleged murder, the relationship between the accused and the deceased, and the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the body.

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Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours
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Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours

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Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours
Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours
Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours
Buried Near His Own Home: Faridabad Man Allegedly Killed by Wife, Lover; Cops Crack Case in 24 Hours

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