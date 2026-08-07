Burnt Roti Thrown At Children, Water Curry Served: UP School Mid-Day Meal Video Goes Viral – Watch

There is a video going viral on social media showing the bad quality of the midday meal served to students at a government primary school in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The video has been posted by X account holder @Benarasiyaa. As per the video, the kids are shown to be served a watery aloo curry which looks highly diluted without many vegetables in it. The meal also seems to have some burnt rotis in it.

Rotis Allegedly Thrown Onto Students’ Plates

Another video linked to the incident has also drawn attention online. It allegedly shows a person serving rotis by throwing them onto students’ plates instead of placing them properly. The manner of serving has triggered criticism on social media.

The visuals have led to questions over both food quality and the way students are being treated during meal distribution.

Some veggies dropped in water + burnt chappatis – This is the mid day meal serve to students at a government primary School in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/rK06irGJaG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 5, 2026

Congress Leader Raises Questions Over Midday Meal

Congress spokesperson and Maharashtra state secretary Atul Londhe Patil also shared the video clip. According to Patil, the mid-day meal being provided to students in a government primary school in Sitapur is of very poor quality.

Patil claimed that it was impossible to tell if there were any vegetables in the curry or whether it was just plain water. Moreover, he alleged that the rotis were thrown on children’s plates “as if they were for animals.”

सीतापुर ,उत्तर प्रदेश प्राथमिक सरकारी विद्यालय में सब्जी है या पानी

समझना मुश्किल है रोटी तो ऐसे फेंक कर दी जा रही है

जैसे किसी जानवर को दी जा रही है 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/NJNoBafWnt — Atul Londhe Patil (INDIA Ka Parivar)🇮🇳 (@atullondhe) August 4, 2026

Social Media Users React

The videos have triggered strong reactions online. Several users questioned the administration and the implementation of the midday meal scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

One user wrote, “High time Yogi Adityanath just centralises the mid-day meal scheme in UP. Even after giving thousands every month for growing vegetables on school campuses and feeding fresh food to kids, if teachers and cooks are eating the money and you can’t stop it, just centralise the distribution.”

Another user wrote, “Shameful! Uttar Pradesh can’t even get the mid-day meal, which is so crucial for children’s nutrition, right? What kind of administration is this?”

Another user summed up the visuals in three words: “Samandar in thali.”

The allegations shown in the viral videos have raised concerns over children’s nutrition and the monitoring of school meals. Further verification of the specific school and claims remains important.