A private bus carrying more than 30 passengers plunged into a roadside ditch in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district after its driver reportedly lost control while trying to avoid a collision with a car. The terrifying accident was captured on CCTV cameras near Tumbadi Petrol Bunk in Koratagere taluk.

Despite the bus falling off the road, all passengers managed to escape with their lives. However, several people suffered minor injuries and were given medical treatment.

Cow Suddenly Crosses Road, Car Applies Brakes

The accident took place when the private bus was travelling from Pavagada to Tumakuru. According to the initial information, a cow suddenly crossed the road, forcing a car moving ahead of the bus to slow down abruptly.

The bus was reportedly approaching at high speed. As it came dangerously close to the car, the driver tried to avoid hitting it from behind.

Koratagere, Karnataka – A private bus carrying more than 30 passengers plunged into a roadside ditch after its driver reportedly lost control while trying to avoid a collision with a car near Tumbadi Petrol Bunk in Koratagere taluk of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The accident occurred when the bus was travelling from Pavagada to Tumakuru, a cow suddenly crossed the road, prompting a car ahead of the bus to slow down abruptly. The bus, which was allegedly travelling at high speed, approached the car from behind. In an attempt to avert a rear-end collision, the driver swerved the vehicle but lost control, causing the bus to veer off the road and fall into a ditch. More than 30 passengers were on board at the time of the accident. While the incident could have resulted in a major tragedy, all passengers escaped with their lives. Several passengers, however, sustained minor injuries and received treatment. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 21, 2026

Bus Driver Swerves, Vehicle Plunges Into Ditch

In an attempt to prevent the collision, the bus driver suddenly swerved the vehicle. However, he reportedly lost control, causing the bus to veer off the road and plunge into a roadside ditch.

More than 30 passengers were travelling on the bus when the accident occurred. The sudden movement and the bus falling into the ditch caused panic among those on board.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Karnataka Bus Accident

The accident could have turned into a major tragedy, considering the number of passengers travelling in the bus. Fortunately, everyone survived the incident. Several passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken for treatment. The entire incident was captured by nearby CCTV cameras.

The footage is expected to show how the bus suddenly swerved while attempting to avoid the car before losing control and falling into the ditch.