Bus Going to Kashmir Pelted With Stones in Haryana’s Nilokheri After Clash Between Three People Over Giving Way

A private bus moving towards Kashmir was stoned in Nilokheri in Karnal district of Haryana state. Apparently, the bus heading towards Kashmir from Delhi stopped at the Divine Star Dhaba. This incident took place after an altercation between two individuals travelling in a car and one passenger on the bus while giving way to each other.

The people in the car started pelting the bus with bricks and stones as a result of the escalating row. One passenger was injured as the glass window of the bus was shattered by the stoning.

J&K CM Raised Serious Objection

As per the police, the people in the car as well as those in the bus were drunk. Chief Minister of Kashmir Omar Abdullah raised serious objections. He said, “This unfortunate incident should never have happened.”

While tagging Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the Haryana Police, he wrote, “I hope the Haryana government, led by Nayab Singh Saini, and the Haryana Police will apprehend the culprits and take action to prevent such incidents from happening again.”

This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government lead by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 18, 2026

J&K Bus Stone Pelted, One Got Seriously Injured

According to Butana Police Station Officer Vipin Kumar, a call was received at 112 about stone pelting at a private bus from Jammu and Kashmir at Divine Star Dhaba. According to the police investigation, both the occupants of the car are inhabitants of Yunispur village. As per the police officer, both the occupants of the bus and the car were drunk.

Two parties were involved in an altercation between the two parties over giving way to each other; the occupants of the car pelted stones at the bus. Three people identified as Mohit, Sawan, and Shahid were involved in this incident. During this altercation, a stone thrown towards the bus hit a person and injured him. However, he did not file a police complaint. Thereafter, police mentioned that action will be taken as per the law and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in stone pelting.