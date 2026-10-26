Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck on Chhattisgarh Highway, 3 Dead, 8 Critically Injured as Rescuers Use Gas Cutters to Free Trapped Passengers

At least three people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Bilaspur-Raipur National Highway in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district early Monday morning. The accident took place around 5:30 AM when the private bus, travelling from Ambikapur to Raipur, crashed into the rear of a truck that had broken down on the road. The impact left the bus badly damaged and triggered panic among the passengers.

Preliminary information suggests that eight to ten people were injured in the crash. There were 22 passengers aboard the bus, bearing registration number CG 04 NM 0859.

Chhattisgarh Bus Accident: How the Crash Happened

The bus was travelling towards Raipur when it struck the stationary truck on the highway. The truck had reportedly been left on the road after suffering a mechanical breakdown. Safety stoppers had been placed near the truck. However, the bus still crashed into its rear, leading to multiple casualties and injuries. The exact circumstances that led to the collision are yet to be established.

Passengers Trapped Inside Damaged Bus

The force of the collision left some passengers trapped inside the damaged bus. Rescue teams faced the challenge of pulling them out safely. Police, ambulances and emergency personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Rescuers used gas cutters and other specialised equipment to free passengers trapped inside the wreckage. The rescue operation continued as teams worked to evacuate the injured and provide immediate assistance.

Injured Passengers Taken to Simga Hospital

The injured passengers were being taken to the government hospital in Simga for treatment, according to preliminary reports. Police and rescue personnel remained at the accident site to carry out relief operations and assist those affected by the crash. Further details about the identities of the deceased, the condition of the injured and the cause of the collision are awaited.