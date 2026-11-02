‘Business As Usual’: Allahabad HC Slams Deoria Cops, Orders Rs 1.25 Lakh Payout For 5-Day Illegal Detention

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 1.25 lakh compensation to a man who was illegally kept in police custody for five days without following the procedure established by law. The court strongly criticised the investigating officer, saying his conduct showed an “arrogance of authority” and that he appeared to consider unlawful detention “business as usual”. The man, Chandan Rajbhar, was detained by Deoria police after allegedly eloping with an 18-year-old woman. The court also ordered that the compensation be recovered from the police officers found responsible after a departmental inquiry.

Allahabad High Court says unlawful detention cannot be treated as routine

Reports say that division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev made the observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Gyanti Devi, Rajbhar’s mother.

“The manner in which the I.O. has demonstrated his arrogance of authority, by detaining petitioner No.2 for full five days without even thinking twice and without following the procedure established by law, makes it appear that he considered it business as usual,” the bench observed.

The court further said that the harshest punishment should be imposed on the erring police officer if he is found guilty in the departmental inquiry initiated by the police department.

Allahabad High Court fixes compensation at Rs 25,000 per day

According to reports, the court calculated compensation at Rs 25,000 for each day of illegal detention, bringing the total to Rs 1.25 lakh. “This Court is of the opinion that, for the period of five days undergone by petitioner No.2 in custody without adherence to the procedure established by law, compensation at the rate of Rs.25,000/- per day is granted, which amounts to Rs.1,25,000/-. This shall not preclude the right of petitioner No.2 to sue the Police Department in an action in tort for damages,” the order stated.

The Allahabad High Court also directed that the amount be recovered from the officers found guilty after the inquiry. “The compensation granted to the petitioner shall be recovered from such persons who, after an inquiry, are found guilty of having detained him. The State may effect such recovery, if so desired,” it said.

Why Allahabad High Court intervened in Deoria detention case

Reportedly, according to the petition, an FIR was registered in Deoria under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that an 18-year-old woman had been kidnapped with the intention of compelling her to marry. Rajbhar had allegedly eloped with the woman.

Salempur police took Rajbhar into custody on August 28, but he remained illegally detained until his formal arrest on September 2. The State admitted before the court that investigating officer Deep Narayan Yadav had unlawfully detained him for five days. Deoria Superintendent of Police Abhijeet R Shankar had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Yadav.

Allahabad High Court appreciates officers who exposed illegal detention

In its October 29 order, the bench appreciated Circle Officer Rajesh Chaturvedi’s inquiry report for bringing the true facts to light. It also praised SP Abhijeet R Shankar. “Therefore, what comes out from the entire exercise conducted by the police is that the case of the petitioner is accepted relating to unlawful detention,” the bench said, as per reports.

The court allowed the habeas corpus petition and ordered Rajbhar’s release. However, it clarified that the criminal case against him would continue and be decided by the trial court on the basis of the evidence presented before it.

The Allahabad High Court also directed the State to make an entry appreciating the work of SP Shankar and Circle Officer Chaturvedi in their service records. Advocate Awadhesh Kumar appeared for the petitioners.

Also Read: Punjab And Haryana High Court Calls Punjab Tree Protection Act Draconian, Warns It Could Destroy State