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Home > Regionals News > Buxar School Scandal: Two Teachers Accused Of Assaulting 12 Minor Girls, Making Videos Viral

Buxar School Scandal: Two Teachers Accused Of Assaulting 12 Minor Girls, Making Videos Viral

The alleged videos reportedly surfaced online, triggering anger among villagers. Police registered a case, while both accused teachers were suspended with immediate effect.

Two teachers were allegedly accused of sexually assaulting 12 minor girl students and recording obscene videos of them.(Via X)
Two teachers were allegedly accused of sexually assaulting 12 minor girl students and recording obscene videos of them.(Via X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 19:54 IST

A shocking incident has been reported from Bihar’s Buxar, where two teachers were allegedly accused of sexually assaulting 12 minor girl students and recording obscene videos of them. The videos were reportedly circulated online, triggering anger among villagers and leading to a violent confrontation at the school. Police registered a case under serious sections, while both accused teachers were suspended with immediate effect.

Two Teachers Accused of Assaulting Minor Students

According to the allegations, the two teachers had sexually assaulted several minor female students at the school. The accused teachers were also alleged to have recorded obscene videos of the girls. The incident came to light after videos reportedly surfaced and began circulating, raising serious concerns among the students’ families and local residents.

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Angry Villagers Surrounded School

After learning about the alleged videos, angry villagers reportedly gathered at the school and surrounded the two accused teachers. The situation escalated as some villagers allegedly assaulted the teachers. The incident created tension in the area, following which police officials reached the spot and took control of the situation.

Police Registered Case

Following the incident, the police administration registered a case against the two teachers under various serious sections. Investigators were expected to examine the allegations, record statements and determine how the alleged videos were created and circulated. Authorities also faced questions over the safety of minor students and the circumstances in which the alleged abuse had taken place.

Both Teachers Suspended

In a significant administrative action, both accused teachers were suspended with immediate effect. Further action was expected to depend on the findings of the police investigation. The allegations involved minors, making the case particularly sensitive. The identities of the minor victims should not be disclosed, and the allegations against the accused teachers remain subject to investigation and due legal process.
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Buxar School Scandal: Two Teachers Accused Of Assaulting 12 Minor Girls, Making Videos Viral
Tags: alleged sexual assaultBihar crime newsBihar teacher newsBuxar newsBuxar teacher casehome-hero-pos-2minor girl studentsobscene video caseteacher sexual assault casetwo teachers accusedviral video Buxar

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Buxar School Scandal: Two Teachers Accused Of Assaulting 12 Minor Girls, Making Videos Viral

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Buxar School Scandal: Two Teachers Accused Of Assaulting 12 Minor Girls, Making Videos Viral
Buxar School Scandal: Two Teachers Accused Of Assaulting 12 Minor Girls, Making Videos Viral
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