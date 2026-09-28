‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider

An unusual traffic challan in Bengaluru has sparked a social media debate after a man claimed that an AI-powered traffic camera mistook the guitar he was carrying on his back for a helmetless pillion rider. Souvik Dutta said he was riding his wife’s electric scooter alone while wearing a helmet. He had a guitar strapped across his shoulders when the alleged violation was captured by an automated traffic camera.

Wife Receives Rs 500 Challan

According to Dutta, a few days after the ride, his wife received an official traffic violation notice carrying a Rs 500 fine for “pillion riding without helmet”. Dutta said there was no pillion passenger on the scooter and claimed that the system had apparently mistaken his guitar for another person. He shared the challan and the image on social media to highlight what he described as an error in AI-based traffic monitoring.

I was riding my wife’s two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic my wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for “pillion riding without helmet”. So much for AI based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop pic.twitter.com/fYCn9OoUNQ — Souvik Dutta (@souvikonline) September 26, 2026

‘So Much For AI-Based Traffic Violation Detection’

Sharing details of the notice, Dutta tagged Bengaluru traffic authorities and questioned the accuracy of the automated system. “I was riding my wife’s two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore,” he wrote, adding that the challan had been issued for “pillion riding without helmet”. He also urged authorities to revoke the challan and used the hashtag #AISlop.

Incident Sparks Social Media Debate

The unusual challan quickly attracted attention online, with the incident prompting a wider discussion about the reliability of AI-based traffic enforcement. While some users questioned how the system could mistake a guitar for a pillion rider, others debated whether automated challans should undergo human verification before being issued. The incident has also raised questions about how authorities handle incorrect challans generated through automated traffic-monitoring systems.

AI Traffic Cameras Under Spotlight

AI-assisted traffic cameras are increasingly being used to detect violations automatically. However, the alleged mistake in this case has highlighted the possibility of errors when cameras interpret unusual objects or situations.

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