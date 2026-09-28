LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider

‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider

A Bengaluru man claimed an AI-powered traffic camera mistook his guitar for a helmetless pillion rider and issued a Rs 500 challan.

The incident has also raised questions about how authorities handle incorrect challans generated through automated traffic-monitoring systems. (Source:Screengrab)
The incident has also raised questions about how authorities handle incorrect challans generated through automated traffic-monitoring systems. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 18:01 IST

An unusual traffic challan in Bengaluru has sparked a social media debate after a man claimed that an AI-powered traffic camera mistook the guitar he was carrying on his back for a helmetless pillion rider. Souvik Dutta said he was riding his wife’s electric scooter alone while wearing a helmet. He had a guitar strapped across his shoulders when the alleged violation was captured by an automated traffic camera.

Wife Receives Rs 500 Challan

According to Dutta, a few days after the ride, his wife received an official traffic violation notice carrying a Rs 500 fine for “pillion riding without helmet”. Dutta said there was no pillion passenger on the scooter and claimed that the system had apparently mistaken his guitar for another person. He shared the challan and the image on social media to highlight what he described as an error in AI-based traffic monitoring.

You Might Be Interested In

‘So Much For AI-Based Traffic Violation Detection’

Sharing details of the notice, Dutta tagged Bengaluru traffic authorities and questioned the accuracy of the automated system. “I was riding my wife’s two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore,” he wrote, adding that the challan had been issued for “pillion riding without helmet”. He also urged authorities to revoke the challan and used the hashtag #AISlop.

Incident Sparks Social Media Debate

The unusual challan quickly attracted attention online, with the incident prompting a wider discussion about the reliability of AI-based traffic enforcement. While some users questioned how the system could mistake a guitar for a pillion rider, others debated whether automated challans should undergo human verification before being issued. The incident has also raised questions about how authorities handle incorrect challans generated through automated traffic-monitoring systems.

AI Traffic Cameras Under Spotlight

AI-assisted traffic cameras are increasingly being used to detect violations automatically. However, the alleged mistake in this case has highlighted the possibility of errors when cameras interpret unusual objects or situations.
Also Read: Stone-Pelting, Tear Gas At Ujjain Shahi Masjid: Why 11-Ft Demolition Row Turned Violent Amid Simhastha 2028 Work?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider
Tags: AI traffic cameraAI traffic violationBengaluru man challanBengaluru traffic challanBengaluru Traffic Policeguitar mistaken for riderhelmetless pillion riderhome-hero-pos-3Rs 500 challan

RELATED News

Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him

Watch: UP Woman Grabs Iron Rod, Smashes Scorpio Windows After Road Rage Clash, Video Goes Viral

‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?

Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…

LPU Violence: Punjab Govt Won’t Allow Any Miscreant to Disturb Peace, Says Baltej Pannu

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish

Steamhouse India Limited Secures Rs 311 Crore EPC Mandate for 300 TPH Steam Project at Bulk Drug Park, Una

Is Rakul Preet Singh Under Income Tax Scanner? Why Were 12 Locations Linked To Her Searched Over Alleged Overseas Film Funds?

HR Conclave 2026 at RGIPT Bengaluru Highlights Leadership, AI and Skills for the Future of Work

TECH Global University, leader in employability with a 99% rate

Shaili Singh’s Asian Games 2026 Long Jump Controversy: AFI to Take Disputed 6.41m Measurement to CAS

‘False And Defamatory’: Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Hits Back At Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa Over ‘Torture’ Claims, Initiates Legal Action

Haven’t Paid Your Traffic Challan? Get Ready To Pay It In Electricity Bill-Supreme Court Suggests 10 Ways To Recover Pending Fines

Tejas Wankhede — Turning Losses Into a Repeatable System for Commodity Trading Success

‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider

‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider
‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider
‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider
‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider
‘Buy A Helmet For Your Guitar’: Bengaluru Man Gets Rs 500 Challan After AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Rider

QUICK LINKS