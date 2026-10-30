Byju’s Insolvency Case Takes Dramatic Turn In Kerala High Court As Judge Questions Urgent Listing, Bench Divided On Stay

The court agreed to look again at a claim that a letter used by lenders’ trustee GLAS was forged. It did not halt the insolvency process, though, and the judge’s remark on why the matter came up that day has drawn attention.

A Review Nobody Expected To Be Heard So Soon

The collapse of Byju’s, once one of India’s most valued start ups, has moved through courts for years. On Tuesday, October 27, a new chapter opened in the Kerala High Court.

A Division Bench of Justice K Natarajan and Justice Johnson John took up a review petition filed by Voizzit Technology Private Limited and Voizzit Information Technology LLC. The remark that stood out came from the bench itself. “I don’t want to explain further. I don’t know why it came up today,” the judge said, according to the report. The source does not say what prompted the remark, so it should not be read as a ruling.

What The Petitioners Allege

The petitioners say they found fresh evidence that a Direction Letter dated July 25, 2024, which GLAS Trust Company LLC filed to show it can represent the lenders, was forged and fabricated.

According to them, a comparison of the electronic files of the Direction Letters dated January 18, 2024 and July 25, 2024 showed reused signatures, altered dates and loan amounts, and pages with no record of execution. They argue this undermines GLAS’s authority to represent the lenders and its 99.41 percent voting share in the Committee of Creditors.

They say they could not produce the electronic files earlier, in the writ appeal, as they learned of them later. These are the petitioners’ claims, and the court has not found them to be true.

A Complaint Without An FIR

After the alleged discovery, the petitioners complained to the Kerala Police on October 3, 2026. No FIR has been registered so far. They also say their complaints to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate concern matters separate from the Bengaluru police case, including possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

What They Are Asking For

They want the court to review and recall its June 12, 2026 judgment and restore their writ appeal for fresh consideration. They also seek directions for investigations by the CBI and ED, registration of an FIR on the October 3 complaint, and examination of the original electronic file.

Until the investigation is done, they asked the court to stay the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Think and Learn Private Limited, the parent company of Byju’s, including the sale of assets and approval of a resolution plan, and to stop any transfer of assets of the company and its subsidiaries.

How The Case Got Here

The petitioners first asked the Kerala High Court to direct the CBI, ED and NIA to investigate alleged irregularities in the insolvency process. They claimed assets and companies belonging to them had been wrongly taken over, causing heavy financial loss.

A Single Judge dismissed the petition. The judge noted that they had earlier filed a public interest litigation on similar allegations, which they withdrew without getting permission to start fresh proceedings. The judge also noted that a complaint they made to the Bengaluru police had led to an investigation that the Karnataka High Court had stayed.

On June 12, 2026, the Division Bench dismissed their appeal and said they should take their grievances about the investigation and the stay to the Karnataka High Court.

The Court’s Decision

The Division Bench has now admitted the review petition, but declined to stay the insolvency process. The insolvency proceedings can therefore continue while the review is pending.

Who Appeared

Advocate Sradhaxna Mudrika appeared for the petitioners. The respondents were represented by Senior Advocates Joseph Kodianthara and Santhosh Mathew, with Advocates Sreelal N Warrier, Jaishankar V Nair, Harikumar G Nair, Cyriac Tom, Sreekumar S, Aamir Sohrab M M and Varsha K Balakrishnan.

What Happens Next

The review petition will now be heard, and the main question is whether the electronic files persuade the court that the June 12 judgment needs to be recalled. Meanwhile, the insolvency process keeps moving, including possible sales of assets and a resolution plan, which means any later finding could come after steps have already been taken. GLAS and the other respondents are expected to answer the forgery claims, and the court may be asked to decide whether the original electronic file should be examined.

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