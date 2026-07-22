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Home > Regionals News > Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

An IndiGo cabin crew member allegedly faced a sexual assault attempt by her cab driver while travelling to Hyderabad airport. Here's what happened, how she escaped, and what police did next.

Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 16:07 IST

An Indian taxi driver has been arrested on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting an IndiGo air hostess travelling in his car to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport for night duty. The accused, identified as Errapogu Prashanth, who resides in Shamshabad Mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. An inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

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How the Alleged Incident Took Place Near Hyderabad Airport?

According to the police, the incident took place when the IndiGo air hostess was travelling by cab to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. On the way, the taxi driver took an alternate route and parked the taxi near an isolated under-construction area near the airport. Thereafter, he informed the woman that he wanted to go to the washroom and sexually assaulted her.

It is claimed that the woman resisted the assault and tried to escape from there. The accused is said to have fled soon after she escaped.

Victim Files Complaint; Police Arrest Driver

The woman approached the Airport Outpost Police in Shamshabad and filed a complaint regarding the matter. Upon receiving information about the matter, a case was registered by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police, and an investigation was carried out. With the help of the details obtained during the investigation, the accused was located and arrested.

The accused has since been produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The police claimed that the case was registered in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the airline employee on the way to the airport.

Airport Authorities Review Employee Safety Measures

In light of the incident, airport authorities have commenced a review of transportation and security arrangements for employees who commute to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, especially those working night and early morning shifts. The existing security arrangements are being analysed to enhance the safety of airline staff during their daily commute.

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Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped
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Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

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Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

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Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped
Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped
Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped
Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

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