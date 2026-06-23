Cab Driver Rape and Murder Minor Girl, Dumps Body on Mehrauli Highway, Delhi Police Made Arrest Within 6 Hours

A really shocking incident has come to light in Nalgonda, where four people were found dead inside a house in Telangana Colony on Sagar Road, reports say. Police believe the victims may have passed away roughly four days ago. The bodies were discovered in a highly decomposed state, so identifying them isn’t easy at the moment, and it’s also making people wonder what exactly led to their deaths.

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Among the deceased, a couple has been identified as Sultan and Hasina. Sultan was reportedly a bag merchant who worked around Prakasham Bazaar in Nalgonda, while Hasina was reportedly working as a teacher in a private school. The identities of the other two people are still not officially confirmed by authorities.

Police are looking into all kinds of possibilities, including whether this was due to suicide or murder. Because of how the bodies were found, officials say they are waiting for forensic findings and the post-mortem reports to figure out the exact cause.

Sharath Chandra Pawar, the Superintendent of Police, reached the location and is currently supervising the probe, as officials continue collecting details.

More information is expected once the investigation moves forward.

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