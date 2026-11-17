The Calcutta High Court has quashed criminal proceedings under Sections 498A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a husband, observing that merely not answering his wife’s phone calls, without any additional evidence of harassment or cruelty, does not constitute an offence under Section 498A IPC. The Court also noted that the allegations of physical and mental torture were vague and lacked specific details, including the dates, times, places or circumstances of the alleged incidents. The Court further observed that the complaint did not disclose any dowry-related harassment or conduct that could have driven the wife to commit suicide or caused grave injury or danger to her life, limb or health.

Husband Moves High Court Seeking Quashing of Criminal Proceedings

The Court was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by the husband challenging proceedings arising from a complaint lodged by his wife at Bagnan Police Station in December 2020. The couple had married in March 2017. The wife alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and in-laws following the marriage. She further claimed that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law forced her to perform household chores, prevented her from accessing documents required to obtain a ration card for her minor son and repeatedly locked her out of the matrimonial home.

Allegations Against Husband and In-Laws Found Vague

Seeking relief, the husband argued that the allegations were general and lacked specific particulars. He also pointed out that criminal proceedings against his mother and sister, who were co-accused in the case, had already been quashed by coordinate Benches of the High Court after the allegations against them were found to be vague and omnibus.

State Opposes Quashing of Proceedings

Opposing the petition, the State argued that witness statements had been recorded during the investigation and the collected materials disclosed a prima facie case. It contended that the matter should proceed to trial so that the complainant and other witnesses could establish their allegations. However, the High Court ultimately quashed the criminal proceedings against the husband, emphasising that vague allegations and merely unanswered phone calls were insufficient to establish cruelty under Section 498A IPC.

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