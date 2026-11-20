The Gauhati High Court has ruled that a wife’s social media pictures showing her enjoying life cannot be treated as proof that she is financially independent or capable of maintaining herself. Setting aside a family court order that had rejected her maintenance plea, the High Court directed her husband to pay Rs 2,000 per month from November 2026.

A Division Bench of Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said social media posts alone cannot establish that a woman has the income to finance her lifestyle. The family court had earlier denied her maintenance after noticing posts showing her “enjoyful life at Guwahati” and questioning how she was paying for it.

Gauhati High Court rejects family court’s social media reasoning

Disagreeing with the family court, the Gauhati High Court observed, “The finding of the learned Family Court that the petitioner-wife is having an ‘enjoyable life at Guwahati’ as uploaded by her on social media does not, in our view, prove that the petitioner-wife was able to finance her lifestyle through employment.”

The family court had also described the woman as able-bodied and said she could find employment to support herself. However, the High Court said her social media activity could not establish her financial capacity.

Gauhati High Court examines income of both husband and wife

The couple married in March 2023 but separated around three months later. The wife approached the family court seeking maintenance of Rs 15,000 per month. She said she had earlier worked as a sales promoter but was no longer employed and was living with her parents.

The husband opposed her application, claiming that she was employed and earning a monthly salary. He also disputed her claims about his income and financial assets.

The Gauhati High Court found that the woman was working as a sales promoter with an agency and earning Rs 7,500 per month. The husband’s affidavit of assets and liabilities showed a salary of approximately Rs 14,000.

However, the Bench assessed his total monthly income at Rs 18,000. It noted that he had not adequately explained his loan repayments or the income from a shop he reportedly owned.

Gauhati High Court says wife deserves maintenance for her lifestyle

The Court acknowledged that the woman could maintain herself to some extent but said she was entitled to additional financial support.

“The petitioner though being able to maintain herself to a certain degree, is entitled to some more maintenance on account of the fact that she should be entitled to the same lifestyle she had been accustomed to, prior to her separation,” it said.

The Gauhati High Court also found no material to show that the wife had refused to resume matrimonial life with her husband. Neither party had filed for divorce, and the husband had not approached the court seeking restitution of conjugal rights.

The Court ultimately directed the husband to pay Rs 2,000 per month to his wife as maintenance, with the payment effective from November 2026.

Also Read: Why Bring Him To Delhi? Singapore Is Too Clean’: Supreme Court Judge’s Hilarious Take On Capital’s Pollution