Can Dressing a Pet Dog as Lord Krishna Be a Crime? Punjab and Haryana High Court Says No

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given an unprecedented decision by quashing an FIR which was registered against a woman. The woman was accused of hurting religious sentiments when she dressed her pet dog as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami and then shared the photograph on WhatsApp.

The court observed that the woman’s actions were a genuine expression of faith and affection. The court also refused to accept it as an attempt to insult anyone’s religion and also made it clear that criminal law can not be enforced just because some people feel offended.

While making the judgement, Justice Subhas Mehla observed, “Individual expression of the petitioner, shaped by her personal experiences, cannot be criminalised merely because it does not align with the sensitivities of others.”

The judge further said, “Constitutional tolerance must override hypersensitivity, which leads innocent acts to be construed as desecration.”

How Did the Case Begin?

The case began after a private complaint was filed against the woman alleging that she had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by dressing her pet dog in clothes associated with Lord Krishna during Janmashtami. Not only this, but she had also uploaded the photograph on her WhatsApp status.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. After the investigation, a final report was also filed. Resultantly, the woman moved to the High Court asking for the FIR and all related proceedings to be quashed.

Woman Said She Treated the Dog Like Her Child

During the investigation, the woman explained that she and her family do not have children. She said she considers her pet dog to be like her own child, which is why she dressed it up during the Janmashtami celebrations.

She also told the investigators that she never intended to hurt anyone’s religious feelings. Her lawyer argued that the act was done in good faith and was simply an expression of devotion and affection. Since there was no malicious intention, the lawyer said the case did not meet the requirements of Section 298 of the BNS.

The State, however, opposed the petition. It argued that the woman herself had admitted to dressing the dog as Lord Krishna and posting the pictures, and therefore religious sentiments had been hurt.

High Court Says Essential Ingredients of the Offence Were Missing

After hearing both sides, the High Court ruled that the criminal case could not continue because the essential ingredients of the offence were missing.

The court explained that for Section 298 to apply, there must be both a wrongful act and a deliberate intention to insult religion. In legal terms, these are known as actus reus and mens rea.

Justice Mehla found that there was no evidence to show the woman had any intention to insult religious beliefs. Instead, everything on record showed that she was expressing her personal faith.

The court said criminal proceedings cannot be started just to satisfy someone’s subjective feeling of being offended.

Why Section 298 Did Not Apply

The High Court also looked closely at the wording of Section 298. While examining the law, the court referred to earlier judgments, including the 1887 decision in Queen Empress v. Imam Ali. It said the word “object” in the provision has to be read together with “place of worship.”

This means the law mainly deals with sacred objects that are connected with places of worship or religious processions. Because of that, the court held that the clothes worn by the woman’s pet dog could not be treated as an “object” under Section 298. As a result, the provision did not apply in this case.

Court Referred to Hindu Scriptures

The High Court also referred to Hindu scriptures while explaining why the woman’s actions could not automatically be seen as disrespectful.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, the court observed, “If Krishna himself says that a sage sees no difference between a priest and a dog because the same Divine Soul (Atman) resides in both, then seeing Krishna in a dog is not sacrilege, it is a realization of divine truth.”

The judgment also referred to the Mahabharata. It recalled how Yudhishthira refused to abandon a stray dog while travelling towards heaven, even when Lord Indra asked him to leave it behind. The dog later revealed itself to be Lord Dharma.

The court said this story shows that dogs have an important place in Hindu tradition. Justice Mehla also noted that dogs are associated with Kal Bhairava, a form of Lord Shiva. Similarly, Lord Dattatreya is often shown with four dogs, which represent the four Vedas.

The judgment added, “It is stressed here that the dog is a symbol of loyalty, compassion, vigilance and protection and therefore a perfect companion to divine power.”

Court Compared It With Dressing Children as Baby Krishna

The High Court also pointed out that many families dress their children as Baby Krishna during Janmashtami as a way of expressing devotion. The woman had said she treats her pet dog like her child. Because of that, the court found that dressing the dog in festive clothes was also her way of expressing faith.

Justice Mehla observed, “For Krishna, the ‘purity’ of the cloth or the species of the wearer is secondary to the purity of the devotee’s emotion.” The court said there was nothing to suggest that the woman acted with malice. Instead, her actions reflected affection and devotion.

Constitution Protects Such Expressions of Faith

While protecting the freedom of speech, the High Court stated that the woman’s actions were protected under Articles 19(1)(a) and 25 of the Constitution. The court stated that the personal expressions of faith cannot be treated as criminal offences just because they do not match the beliefs or sensitivities of others.