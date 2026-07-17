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Home > Regionals News > Can Land Records Prove Indian Citizenship? Calcutta High Court Gives Clear Answer

Can Land Records Prove Indian Citizenship? Calcutta High Court Gives Clear Answer

The Calcutta High Court ruled that land records alone cannot prove Indian citizenship while hearing the case of a man detained as an alleged Bangladeshi intruder.

Calcutta High Court says owning land does not prove citizenship
Calcutta High Court says owning land does not prove citizenship

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 18:07 IST

Land records cannot be treated as proof of Indian citizenship, the Calcutta High Court has said while hearing the case of Nasir Mollah, a man detained in West Bengal in June for allegedly entering India illegally from Bangladesh. Stressing that ownership of property has no direct link with citizenship, the court observed that even a foreign national can legally purchase immovable property in India. Since no conclusive citizenship document was placed before it, the Calcutta High Court has given the petitioner’s family another opportunity to submit fresh evidence. Mollah remains lodged in a detention home as the case continues.

Calcutta High Court questions evidence after detainee claims Indian nationality

Reportedly, the matter reached the Calcutta High Court through a petition filed by one of Mollah’s relatives. During the hearing, his lawyer maintained that the detainee is an Indian citizen. The state, however, opposed the claim and told the court that Mollah had admitted to being a foreign national.

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When the bench asked for documents proving his citizenship, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that none of the papers filed with the petition conclusively established Mollah’s nationality except land records. Reports say that while recording the submission, the court said, “In response to such query of the court, learned advocate appearing for the petitioner submits that no document annexed to the writ petition conclusively establishes the Indian citizenship of the detainee, excepting the land records.”

Calcutta High Court says buying property does not make someone an Indian citizen

Rejecting the argument that land ownership could establish citizenship, the Calcutta High Court made it clear that property documents cannot be treated as proof of nationality. In its two-page order, the court observed, “A foreign national can buy a property in India. Merely because a foreign national buys an immovable property in India ipso facto does not make such purchaser an Indian citizen.”

As per reports, the court further noted, “Land records, which the petitioner refers to again, are not a document of proof of Indian citizenship.” It has now fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing and directed the petitioner to file any document that can establish Mollah’s citizenship. The order states, “The writ petitioner may disclose any document to establish the Indian citizenship of the detainee on affidavit by that time.”

Calcutta High Court observations come as citizenship documents remain under debate

The Calcutta High Court observations come weeks after the Centre clarified that a passport is also not conclusive proof of Indian citizenship. As per sources quoted by NDTV, passports have never been treated as definitive proof because they can legally be issued to certain non-citizens as well. The Bombay High Court had made a similar observation in a 2013 judgment, holding that mere possession of a passport cannot be considered “conclusive” or “definitive” evidence of citizenship.

The issue has also gained political attention in West Bengal. Last month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari hinted at introducing an Assam-like National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. He said, “Give us some time. A strict law against land jihad, love jihad and forced religious conversion and a Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in West Bengal.”

Also Read: You Ignored Her Because She Was Poor’: Supreme Court Blasts Private Hospitals Over 4-Year-Old’s Death After Assault  

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Can Land Records Prove Indian Citizenship? Calcutta High Court Gives Clear Answer
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Can Land Records Prove Indian Citizenship? Calcutta High Court Gives Clear Answer
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