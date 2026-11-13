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Home > Regionals News > Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines

Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines

Madras High Court seeks Tamil Nadu DGP's response to plea seeking police guidelines for criminal complaints against social media posts and political criticism.

Madras HC Seeks DGP Reply On Police Action Over Social Media (Image: X)
Madras HC Seeks DGP Reply On Police Action Over Social Media (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 11:48 IST

The Madras High Court has sought a response from the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) on a petition demanding safeguards against the registration of criminal cases over social media posts, particularly those involving political criticism and satire. The plea seeks uniform rules for police stations, cybercrime units and investigating officers before they initiate criminal proceedings over online content. A Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notice on Wednesday.

Why the Madras High Court was approached over online speech

The petitioner had first submitted a representation to the Tamil Nadu authorities on August 20, seeking a Police Standing Order or circular to regulate how complaints against social media content are handled.

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The proposed guidelines are intended to ensure that police follow uniform and lawful safeguards before registering criminal cases over online posts, including political satire. The petitioner wants these protections to apply to police stations, cybercrime units and investigating officers across the state.

Constitution and free speech safeguards sought before Madras High Court

The petitioner has argued that the safeguards should be framed in line with the Constitution of India, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Supreme Court judgments dealing with freedom of speech.

According to the plea, the August 20 representation did not receive any positive response from the state authorities. The petitioner subsequently moved the Madras High Court, asking it to direct the DGP to consider the request and pass a reasoned order on it.

Madras High Court fixes November 26 for next hearing

After hearing the matter, the Bench issued notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP and sought a response to the petition.

The Madras High Court has listed the case for further hearing on November 26. The petition seeks consideration of the requested safeguards; the court has not issued any final ruling on the proposed guidelines.

Also Read: Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?   

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Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines

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Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines
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Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines
Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines
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