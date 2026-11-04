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Home > Regionals News > Can Police Register FIR And Become Complainant Too? Madhya Pradesh High Court Settles Barwani Student’s Case

Can Police Register FIR And Become Complainant Too? Madhya Pradesh High Court Settles Barwani Student’s Case

Madhya Pradesh High Court quashes FIR and trial against a student booked for joining a JAYS protest, citing absence of a mandatory written complaint under BNSS.

High Court Quashes FIR Against Student Booked For Joining Protest (Image: X)
High Court Quashes FIR Against Student Booked For Joining Protest (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 11:20 IST

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR, charge-sheet and trial court proceedings against a student accused of joining a protest outside Palsud police station in Barwani. Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi ruled on November 2, 2026, that police could not act as their own complainant for alleged disobedience of a prohibitory order. Section 215 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) required a written complaint from the concerned public servant, but none had been filed by the District Magistrate or any other public servant.

Madhya Pradesh High Court notes student’s academic record

The petitioner, Achaliya, had scored distinction in four of five Class 12 subjects, completed a Diploma in Elementary Education and cleared a primary school teacher selection test.

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The judge said he should not be dragged into criminal proceedings over the protest. The court observed: “Such a bright student should not have his career spoiled merely because he accompanied six persons protesting against an FIR against members of the tribal community.”

Madhya Pradesh High Court says written complaint was mandatory

Section 215 BNSS, corresponding to Section 195 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), bars courts from taking cognizance of offences under Sections 206 to 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) without a written complaint from the concerned or an authorised public servant.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Devendra Kumar v. State (NCT of Delhi), Justice Dwivedi held that all seven protesters’ alleged acts formed one transaction. The court said: “For cognizance under Section 223 BNS, Section 215 BNSS has to be fulfilled”; no public officer had filed the required complaint, and “the two offences cannot be split” into separate transactions. The trial court also could not take cognizance under Section 126(2) BNS, which concerns wrongful restraint.

Madhya Pradesh High Court examines spot map and protest case

The court examined the spot map in the Crime Detail Form, prepared by the investigating officer on July 8, 2024. It showed the seven people gathered some distance from the police station. The judge said: “Even by looking at the spot map prepared by the I.O., no offence under Section 126 of BNS is made out.”

The case began after an FIR was registered against some tribal community members on June 30, 2024. On July 6, JAYS (Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti) members, including Achaliya, approached the Palsud police station SHO seeking its cancellation. Police then registered Crime No. 198/2024 against seven JAYS members, alleging they gathered near the station with banners and raised slogans without permission from the SDO, Rajpur.

The police claimed that this constituted a violation of clause 2.2 of the District Magistrate’s order dated June 7, 2024. The seven were registered under Section 223 BNS, which corresponds to Section 188 IPC, and Section 126(2) BNS was also included in the charge sheet. The trial court took cognizance of all seven on December 16, 2024, Case No. 817/2024.

Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects attempt to separate charges

Achaliya argued that Section 215 barred cognizance without a written complaint and that the wrongful-restraint allegation arose from the same incident. He said its ingredients were absent and he was implicated only because he was a JAYS member who joined the protest. He relied on C. Munyapan v. State of Tamil Nadu and Devendra Kumar.

The State said he had not raised the objection before the trial court, which recorded on October 13, 2025, that there was enough material to frame charges. It also argued that a final report was not an encyclopaedia and the prosecution would prove its case at trial.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court held the cognizance order legally unsustainable. It quashed the December 16, 2024 order in RCT No. 817/2024, the FIR in Crime No. 198/2024 at Palsud police station and the resulting charge-sheet.

Section 215 BNSS prevents prosecution for defiance of lawful orders in the absence of a written complaint from the relevant government officer. The police can carry out the investigation; however, no FIR shall take the place of such complaint. Other offenses connected to that transaction shall not be broken down just to circumvent the rule. The application was solely made by Achaliya.

Also Read: Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?    

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Can Police Register FIR And Become Complainant Too? Madhya Pradesh High Court Settles Barwani Student’s Case
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Can Police Register FIR And Become Complainant Too? Madhya Pradesh High Court Settles Barwani Student’s Case

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