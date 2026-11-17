The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against pharmaceutical company M/s Life Vision Healthcare and its managing partner, Naveen Kumar Bansal, over allegations of manufacturing and marketing substandard Calcium and Vitamin D3 tablets. Dismissing their plea on November 2, Justice Rajesh Rai K said claims involving medicines that may affect public health must be examined at trial.

“The allegations, if established, have a direct bearing on public health and cannot be lightly brushed aside at this stage,” the Karnataka High Court observed.

Karnataka High Court flags public health concerns over Impcal tablets

The case relates to Impcal Tablets (Calcium Orotate with Vitamin D3 Tablets IP), manufactured by the company in September 2019. A sample from batch LTA-2497 was tested and declared ‘Not of Standard Quality’ after chemical analysis, specifically in relation to its Vitamin D3 content.

The authorities informed the company about the adverse test report on August 28, 2020. The petitioners sought re-analysis, but made the request only on April 15, 2021. By then, the tablets’ shelf life had expired in February 2021.

Karnataka High Court rejects challenge over sample testing delay

The company argued that the sample was sent for chemical analysis two days after it was seized, in breach of Section 23(4)(i) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. It said the delay had affected its statutory right to seek re-analysis by the Central Drugs Laboratory.

The Karnataka High Court noted that the sample was seized on February 18, 2020, and sent for analysis on February 20. It said “forthwith” did not mean the sample had to be dispatched instantly, without completing the other steps required under the Act.

“Forwarding the seized drug sample for chemical analysis within two days cannot, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, be construed as an undue or unexplained delay,” the Court said.

Karnataka High Court says managing partner’s role needs trial

Bansal also argued that he could not face prosecution only because he was the company’s managing partner. The Karnataka High Court rejected this submission, finding that the complaint prima facie pointed to his active involvement in the company’s day-to-day affairs.

Holding that the allegations required a full-fledged trial, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by the company and Bansal. The criminal proceedings will therefore continue.

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