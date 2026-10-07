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Home > Regionals News > Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video

Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video

A Rs 90 lakh lift at Tikamgarh railway station suddenly dropped nearly five feet with more than six passengers inside. Officials blamed overloading, but the overweight sensor alarm reportedly failed.

New Rs 90 lakh lift drops at Tikamgarh station only 2 months after installation
New Rs 90 lakh lift drops at Tikamgarh station only 2 months after installation

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-07 13:07 IST

A Rs 90 lakh lift installed just two months ago at Tikamgarh railway station suddenly dropped nearly five feet on Monday night, leaving more than six passengers inside in panic. The incident took place around 11 pm on Platform No. 2, where the lift was being used to reach Platform No. 1. The lift reportedly got stuck after falling only about a foot because of the buffer spring installed at the bottom. That safety mechanism is believed to have prevented a more serious accident.

Rs 90 Lakh Lift Suddenly Falls As Passengers Travel Between Platforms

Passengers had entered the lift to move from Platform No. 2 to Platform No. 1 when it suddenly dropped soon after beginning to rise. Eyewitnesses Priyam Jain, Sandeep Yadav, Abhishek Yadav and Manoj Kumar said the sudden movement caused panic inside the lift. The passengers were left frightened as the lift stopped after dropping from a height of around five feet.

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The incident has now raised questions about the safety of a facility that was installed only about two months ago.

Lift Rated For 13 Passengers, But Fell With Six-Plus People Inside

According to the available details, the lift has a capacity of 13 passengers or 884 kg. However, the incident occurred while more than six people were inside. This has prompted questions about the lift’s braking system, sensors, capacity monitoring and other safety mechanisms. Passengers have demanded a detailed technical inspection to determine exactly why the lift dropped.

Overload Blamed For Drop, But Weight Sensor Alarm Failed

After the incident was reported, Senior Section Engineer (SSE) Purushottam Meena reached Tikamgarh from Lalitpur to inspect the lift. He said the lift dropped because it was carrying more weight than its capacity. However, another concern emerged during the inspection: the overweight sensor alarm did not work. Following the inspection, officials repaired the lift and said it was functioning properly again.

Tikamgarh Station Development Now Faces Safety Questions

The incident comes shortly after major redevelopment work at Tikamgarh railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Around Rs 13 crore was spent on development works at the station. The projects were virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17.

Now, the failure of a ₹90 lakh lift within roughly two months has triggered questions over construction quality and passenger safety. Travellers have sought a detailed technical examination of the lift and its safety systems, along with scrutiny of the agency responsible for the installation.

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Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video
Tags: Amrit Bharat Stationindia newsLift Accidentmadhya pradeshRailway newsrailway safetyTikamgarhTikamgarh NewsTikamgarh Railway Stationviral news

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Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video

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Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video

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Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video
Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video
Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video
Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video
Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video

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