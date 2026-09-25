Car Hits Woman, She Starts Slapping Men; Brother Smashes Window: How a Road Mishap Turned Into a Street Fight in UP’s Banda

India is celebrating Ganeshotsav enthusiastically across the country. People conclude this festival with Ganesh immersion when they immerse the idol of lord Ganesh in water (mostly in nearby rivers). During a similar immersion in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda region, two groups indulged in a massive fight.

This incident happened when a car collided with a brother and sister walking in the street at the Ashok Lat intersection in Banda. The videos of the incident are going viral. In one of the videos, a young woman can be seen slapping men in the car. In another video, her brother is being beaten up by the other group.

Young Woman Hit By a Car

According to reports, the young woman was returning home with her brother. During the return, they were hit by a car, which led to slight injuries to her brother. Instead of apologising, the group in the car started abusing her. She got angered by this and began slapping the men in the car in front of the crowd.

In the meantime, her young brother broke the car’s window. In response to this, the men in the car assaulted her brother. The video shows the young woman trying to protect her brother. As the matter escalated, someone called the police. Police arrived and resolved the matter between both parties.



Police Investigation Begins

The incident took place in the city’s Kotwali region late last evening. Locals who were available at the time are sharing the video on social media. They are linking the video to the government’s Mission Shakti awareness campaign. In response to this, police claimed that they are investigating the matter.

According to Deputy SP Praveen Kumar, a report was received of a woman walking in the Kotwali Nagar police station area being hit by a car. Police immediately took action and contacted the woman. The investigation team has also obtained the videos. After the victim’s complaint, an investigation is ongoing, and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly.