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Home > Regionals News > Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?

Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?

A car carrying five people plunged into a ravine near Sissu Selfie Point on the Manali-Leh Highway. Two people died, while three others were injured in the crash.

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Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:16 IST

A tragic road accident on the Manali-Leh National Highway-03 in Himachal Pradesh’s Sissu area left two people dead and three others injured on Sunday. The accident took place near the Sissu Selfie Point in Lahaul. A car carrying five people reportedly lost control and fell into a deep ravine.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, the vehicle, bearing registration number HP-31C-1662, was travelling towards Gondhla when the accident occurred.

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Car Falls Into Ravine Near Sissu Selfie Point

The vehicle suddenly went out of control near the Selfie Point and plunged off the road. Suresh, son of Tota Ram and a resident of Badiyal in Mandi district, died at the spot.

Soon after the accident, rescue teams reached the location. The injured passengers were taken to the Regional Hospital in Keylong for medical treatment. The injured were identified as Mohan Singh, Nikhil, Bablu and Pawan Kumar. They were residents of different parts of Mandi district.

Injured Shifted To Kullu Hospital

The condition of three injured passengers, Bablu, Mohan Singh and Pawan Kumar, was reported to be critical. Doctors later referred them to the Regional Hospital in Kullu for better treatment.

However, Bablu succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His death raised the toll in the Sissu car accident to two. The remaining injured passengers are undergoing treatment.

Police Investigate Cause Of Manali-Leh Highway Crash

Police have started an investigation into the accident. Officials are examining what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. DSP KD Sharma said that the police are investigating the matter. The exact cause of the crash is not known yet. It will be established after the investigation is completed.

The accident has also raised fresh concerns about safety on mountain roads. The Manali-Leh Highway passes through difficult and hilly terrain, where drivers need to remain especially cautious.

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Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?
Tags: himachal pradesh

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Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?

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Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?
Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?
Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?
Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?
Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?

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