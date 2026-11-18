A parked car suddenly rolled into the Ganga River at Rishikesh’s famous Triveni Ghat, triggering panic among devotees and people present at the spot. The incident took place when the vehicle’s occupants had gone to attend the evening Ganga Aarti. Fortunately, nobody was inside the car when it entered the river. No injuries or casualties were reported, and a major accident was narrowly avoided.

How Did the Car Roll Into the Ganga?

According to initial information, the car had been parked in the Triveni Ghat parking area. The occupants had arrived from outside Uttarakhand and left the vehicle before heading to the ghat for the evening prayers. While they were attending the Ganga Aarti, the car suddenly started moving on its own. It rolled down the slope and reached the edge of the ghat before entering the river. Preliminary reports suggest that the incident may have happened because the driver failed to apply the handbrake or due to the slope of the parking area.

नदी में जा समाई कार 😱😱 ऋषिकेश त्रिवेणी घाट पर राजस्थान अजमेर से पहुंचे युवक अपनी कार त्रिवेणी घाट की पार्किंग में खड़ी कर गंगा आरती में शामिल होने चला गया था। इसी दौरान कार अचानक अपने आप लुढ़कने लगी और देखते ही देखते गंगा नदी में जा गिरी। गनीमत रही कि हादसे के वक्त कार में कोई मौजूद नहीं था और न ही इसकी चपेट में कोई राहगीर आया। — Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) November 18, 2026

People and Water Police Join Rescue Effort

The accident caused a lot of fear amongst people who were present at Triveni Ghat. People had gathered by the riverside after they saw the car fall into the water. The locals, along with the water police personnel, made efforts to salvage the car from the river and shift it to the parking area.

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, there was no one in the car when it fell into the Ganga River. No one was hit by the car during the process. The whole situation would have taken a serious turn if there were devotees or tourists present in the path of the car. Tourists who visit such important places must be careful to make sure vehicles are parked properly on slopes.