‘Catfight’ between Women Judge and Commissioner in UP: IAS Accused of Seeking Case Details From Court Officer

Senior IAS officer and Devipatan Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal has been accused of allegedly putting pressure on a Gonda Civil Judge (Senior Division) over a long-pending case. The allegation was made by Civil Judge Shabina Khan in a letter submitted to the District Judge. The letter reportedly contains a detailed account of phone calls and conversations between the judge and the senior officer.

This issue has come up at the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench. The court has noted the seriousness of the allegations made against the person concerned. They stated that, on prima facie grounds, the manner and language of the conversation seemed to imply influence being applied on the judicial authority of the court.

The court has also ordered that the matter should be brought before the appropriate court for criminal contempt action.

Dispute Linked to Nearly 30-Year-Old Land Case

This controversial issue has something to do with the land dispute that goes back to 1997. This land dispute involves Jyoti Vidya Mandir and Nagar Palika Parishad of Gonda. There is Nazul land in the name of the Devipatan Divisional Commissioner.

The school had alleged that government officials were using their positions to exert undue pressure on the court. On this ground, it had sought the transfer of the case outside Gonda.

Judge’s Letter Details Phone Calls

As per the complaint made by Judge Shabina Khan, the first phone call was received on July 15 from an unknown number. At the time, Judge Shabina’s seven-year-old son had possession of her phone. He picked up the call. The person making the call is alleged to have inquired about the whereabouts of his mother.

The person is also alleged to have inquired about the child’s name, age, and some details about his family. The child is said to have asked who was calling and was disconnected.

Around an hour later, another call reportedly came from the same number. This time, the judge answered. According to the complaint, the caller introduced herself as Durga Shakti Nagpal and asked when the judge would return from leave.

Pending Case Was Allegedly Discussed

The judge reportedly questioned why information about her leave was being sought. According to her complaint, the conversation then moved towards the pending case. The judge allegedly declined to discuss the matter over the phone and ended the call.

She reportedly found the contact unusual because the case was pending before her court. Government authorities also have legal representatives to present their position before a court.

The complaint further mentions a call from a person identified as Ashutosh, the commissioner’s stenographer. The judge alleged that information about her leave and mobile number was being sought.

Judge Alleges Serious Remarks During Conversation

The complaint claims that another conversation later took place between the two officials. According to the judge, she was allegedly told that it was good she had spoken; otherwise, a complaint would have been made to the High Court.

The judge further alleged that she was told she did not know how to speak to a senior IAS officer. Questions were also allegedly raised about her conduct and judicial role.

One of the most striking allegations concerns a remark about her upbringing and values. The complaint states that when the judge tried to explain her position, she was allegedly not given enough opportunity to speak. She claimed that her “Sanskar” were questioned during the conversation. The judge wrote that the remark hurt her.

Judge Allegedly Told Case Could Be Moved to High Court

The complaint also alleges that there was a reference to transferring the case to the High Court. Judge Khan maintained that she was not required to disclose her leave details or personal information to an unknown caller. She also refused to discuss a pending judicial matter over the phone. She subsequently wrote to the District Judge seeking transfer of the case from her court.

Following her request, the case was transferred to another court of similar jurisdiction in Gonda. This effectively removed the immediate basis of the school’s transfer plea before the High Court. However, the High Court said the allegations concerning the phone conversation could not simply be ignored.

Allahabad HC Raises Concern Over Judicial Independence

A bench headed by Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi observed that direct contact with a judge in a pending case, particularly where it may involve pressure, raises serious concerns about judicial independence.

The court stressed that subordinate courts must be protected from intimidation and pressure. Judicial officers should be able to perform their duties without fear or external influence.

The court found that the conversation described by the judge appeared, at first glance, to indicate an attempt to influence the presiding officer. It therefore directed that the matter be placed before the appropriate court for consideration of criminal contempt proceedings.

The allegations against the IAS officer remain subject to the legal process and any further findings by the competent authorities or court.