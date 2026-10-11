Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened

Two passengers allegedly involved in cheating during an IIT Goa recruitment examination were caught at Goa International Airport on Saturday, just before boarding a flight to Delhi. A routine security check reportedly exposed a set of electronic gadgets, Bluetooth earpieces and SIM cards allegedly used to manipulate the examination process.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted the two passengers at Dabolim airport and recovered the devices. One of them also allegedly admitted to impersonating another candidate during the recruitment examination.

Suspicious Objects in Handbag X-Ray Scan Expose Exam Cheating

The incident came to light during pre-embarkation security screening before the passengers were scheduled to board Air India Express flight IX 1340, which was due to depart for Delhi at 2:25 pm.

According to CISF sources, suspicious objects were detected when one passenger’s handbag passed through the X-ray scanner. A physical inspection led to the recovery of three electronic devices, two SIM cards and three Bluetooth earpieces commonly used for cheating in competitive examinations.

Fake Aadhaar Card and Impersonation Claim Emerge During Questioning

During questioning, the passenger allegedly confessed that the devices had been used to cheat in the written examination conducted by IIT Goa earlier that day. He also reportedly admitted to taking the examination on behalf of another person using a fake Aadhaar card. According to CISF sources, he claimed to have discarded the document in the airport’s security hold area.

The passenger also claimed to be a civilian employee at a defence establishment, the sources said.

CISF Tracks Down Second Suspect on Board Delhi-Bound Flight

The first passenger reportedly told CISF personnel that his accomplice had already boarded the aircraft. CISF personnel then coordinated with airline staff to offload the second passenger before the flight’s departure. A search of his handbag led to the recovery of another electronic device, two Bluetooth earpieces, one SIM card and an admit card for the post of Administrative Assistant in the recruitment examination held that morning.

The second passenger is still being interrogated, according to the sources.

Both Passengers Handed Over to Police as Probe Continues

The two passengers, along with the recovered electronic devices and documents, were handed over to Dabolim Airport Police Station. The case was subsequently transferred to Ponda police station. IIT Goa conducted the written examination on Saturday to recruit non-teaching staff at the institute. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged malpractice and determine the role of those involved.