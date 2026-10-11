LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened

Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened

Two passengers were caught at Goa airport before a Delhi-bound flight after CISF personnel allegedly recovered Bluetooth earpieces, SIM cards and electronic devices linked to cheating in an IIT Goa recruitment examination.

Two passengers caught with Bluetooth earpieces at Goa airport before Delhi flight
Two passengers caught with Bluetooth earpieces at Goa airport before Delhi flight

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 21:01 IST

Two passengers allegedly involved in cheating during an IIT Goa recruitment examination were caught at Goa International Airport on Saturday, just before boarding a flight to Delhi. A routine security check reportedly exposed a set of electronic gadgets, Bluetooth earpieces and SIM cards allegedly used to manipulate the examination process.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted the two passengers at Dabolim airport and recovered the devices. One of them also allegedly admitted to impersonating another candidate during the recruitment examination.

You Might Be Interested In

Suspicious Objects in Handbag X-Ray Scan Expose Exam Cheating

The incident came to light during pre-embarkation security screening before the passengers were scheduled to board Air India Express flight IX 1340, which was due to depart for Delhi at 2:25 pm.

According to CISF sources, suspicious objects were detected when one passenger’s handbag passed through the X-ray scanner. A physical inspection led to the recovery of three electronic devices, two SIM cards and three Bluetooth earpieces commonly used for cheating in competitive examinations.

Fake Aadhaar Card and Impersonation Claim Emerge During Questioning

During questioning, the passenger allegedly confessed that the devices had been used to cheat in the written examination conducted by IIT Goa earlier that day. He also reportedly admitted to taking the examination on behalf of another person using a fake Aadhaar card. According to CISF sources, he claimed to have discarded the document in the airport’s security hold area.

The passenger also claimed to be a civilian employee at a defence establishment, the sources said.

CISF Tracks Down Second Suspect on Board Delhi-Bound Flight

The first passenger reportedly told CISF personnel that his accomplice had already boarded the aircraft. CISF personnel then coordinated with airline staff to offload the second passenger before the flight’s departure. A search of his handbag led to the recovery of another electronic device, two Bluetooth earpieces, one SIM card and an admit card for the post of Administrative Assistant in the recruitment examination held that morning.

The second passenger is still being interrogated, according to the sources.

Both Passengers Handed Over to Police as Probe Continues

The two passengers, along with the recovered electronic devices and documents, were handed over to Dabolim Airport Police Station. The case was subsequently transferred to Ponda police station. IIT Goa conducted the written examination on Saturday to recruit non-teaching staff at the institute. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged malpractice and determine the role of those involved.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened
Tags: breaking-newsCISFDabolim AirportEXAM CHEATINGFake Aadhaar Cardgoa airportgoa newshome-hero-pos-1IIT Goaime Newsnational-newsRecruitment Examviral news

RELATED News

Hardoi’s History-Sheeter Became Kali Sarkar Baba, Wore an Army-Style Uniform and Claimed to Cure Illnesses, Then Arrested in Jhansi

WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions

Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch

9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch

WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Tilak Varma’s Epic Brain Fade Leads To Bizarre Run-Out in IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Formula 1 Latest: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Clinches His First-Ever Singapore Grand Prix Title

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Quickest To 2000 Runs In Terms Of Balls, Overtakes Suryakumar Yadav Comfortably

Lionel Messi To Feature In Copa Libertadores? Inter Miami Coach Cristian González Opens Up On Possibility

After CEC Protest Row, Supreme Court Sends Clear Message on Lawyers, Journalists and Free Movement in Delhi

‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LIV vs MCI Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Today? Check India’s Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened
Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened
Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened
Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened
Caught Before Delhi Flight: Fake Aadhaar Card, Bluetooth Earpieces, CISF Intercepts Two for Cheating in IIT Goa Exam, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS