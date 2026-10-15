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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon

Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon

An 18-month-old boy died after falling into a building duct in Goregaon East. Police allege CCTV footage shows a 10-year-old girl pushing him, prompting an ongoing investigation.

10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon. (Image Credit: @_shamshad_ali/X)
10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon. (Image Credit: @_shamshad_ali/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 17:57 IST

A children’s game in a residential society, a toddler who did not come back, and a CCTV camera that told a different story from the one everyone first believed. A death in Goregaon East has left residents stunned.

A Death Taken for an Accident

An 18-month-old boy died after falling down a duct in a residential building in Goregaon East. According to police, the child and a 10-year-old girl lived next door to each other in the same building.

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When the news spread, residents assumed it was a tragic accident. Toddlers fall, and a duct in a building is a hazard that families often worry about. Nobody had reason to think otherwise at that stage.

A Visit to Play

Police say that on the day of the incident, the 10-year-old came over to play with a younger girl from the neighbouring house. During that visit, the 18-month-old was also nearby. What happened next, officials say, was over in moments and went unnoticed by those around. The toddler fell down the duct, suffered serious injuries and died.

What the CCTV Showed

The turning point came when the society’s CCTV footage was checked. According to the police account, the footage shows the 10-year-old girl picking up the infant and pushing him into the duct. The footage has not been released, and it is not being shown because of its disturbing nature.

Residents who learned of the finding were left shocked, as what looked like an accident has now become a case of alleged deliberate harm by a child.

Police Step In

Police reached the spot and began an investigation. Based on the CCTV footage and the evidence gathered so far, they have started legal proceedings. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the case.

Police have not said anything about a motive. It is also unclear whether the girl understood what she was doing, and those questions will be central to the inquiry. These details are still unverified.

Grief in the Building

The incident has cast a deep shadow over the society. A family has lost an infant, and another family now has a child at the centre of a police case. Neighbours who shared a corridor and a daily routine are now left to deal with a loss that none of them can explain.

For now, the investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to examine the footage in detail, record statements from both families and consult child welfare authorities, as the accused is a minor. Until that process is complete, many questions, from what happened in those moments to what comes next for the girl, remain unanswered, and the building’s residents are left waiting for answers.

Also Read: Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

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Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon

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Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon

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Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon

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Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon
Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon
Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon
Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon
Caught On Cam: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Into Building Duct In Goregaon

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