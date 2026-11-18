A 12-foot crocodile that approached an inhabited area in the city of Vadodara in the state of Gujarat caused a lot of alarm when it appeared in the rear gate of a housing society in the locality of Jambuva. The large crocodile was spotted on a road during night time, causing worry among the people living in the area, who reported the matter to the authorities. The animal is suspected to belong to the species of mugger crocodiles, which are common in the area’s rivers and other water bodies.

Crocodile rescued after being spotted in Gujarat

After the incident, the volunteers of the Save Wildlife Trust collaborated with the Forest Department in the process of rescue operations. The rescue teams were able to capture the animal without any harm caused to it.

The crocodile was then moved to another place to ensure that it does not cause any harm to the people living in the vicinity of its appearance.

Reasons why crocodiles are often sighted in Gujarat

This is not an isolated case in Vadodara, where crocodiles have been reported in and out of residential places in Vadodara. There exists an abundant population of crocodiles in the Vadodara district of Gujarat in close proximity to the Vishwamitri River and its wetlands.

The presence of these crocodiles in nearby rivers and waterways is one of the reasons for several meetings and confrontations of humans and crocodiles. This is also a reminder of the importance of wildlife rescue teams in rescuing wild animals when they intrude in urban settings.

Gujarat residents told to be careful around water bodies

After this case, people have been warned to be careful around areas near rivers, wetlands and other water sources. It has been advised not to approach or capture crocodiles on their own.

People should contact the forest department whenever they see any such reptile. This particular case of Gujarat ended without any casualties to anyone.

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