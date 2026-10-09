Caught On Cam: 18-Year-Old Bride Goes Missing From Gwalior Zoo During Outing With Husband

An 18-year-old woman who had recently married has gone missing from a zoo in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, while visiting the city with her husband. According to reports, the woman disappeared after her husband left her near the zoo entrance while he went to park their motorcycle. CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the woman leaving with another man, whom her husband claims is her boyfriend. However, police have not officially established the identity of the man seen in the footage and are continuing efforts to trace the woman.

Woman Disappears While Husband Parks Motorcycle

According to reports, the newly married couple visited the zoo during their stay in Gwalior. The husband reportedly left his wife near the entrance while he went to park their motorcycle. When he returned, he could not find her. He searched the surrounding area but was unable to locate his wife. Concerned about her disappearance, the husband subsequently approached the police, accompanied by his uncle, and reported the incident.

CCTV Footage Shows Woman Leaving with Another Man

Following the complaint, police began searching for the missing woman and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area. The footage reportedly showed the woman riding away with another man. After viewing the footage, the husband identified the woman as his wife and claimed that the man accompanying her was her boyfriend. However, the police have not officially confirmed the identity of the man seen in the CCTV footage. The circumstances surrounding the woman’s disappearance remain under investigation.

Police Register Case, Search for Missing Woman Continues

Based on the husband’s complaint, police registered a case against an unidentified person and began efforts to trace the missing woman. Investigators are examining the available footage and pursuing leads to establish the woman’s whereabouts and determine the circumstances in which she left the zoo area. Police have yet to officially confirm the husband’s claim regarding the man seen with the woman. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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