Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old BA Student Stabbed 16 Times In 15 Seconds By Stalker In Ujjain

A 19-year-old BA student was critically injured after she was allegedly stabbed 16 times within 15 seconds in broad daylight in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. Police said the accused, identified as Sunil, had allegedly been stalking the student for nearly eight months before attacking her while she was on her way to work. The shocking Ujjain incident was captured on CCTV, and police have launched a search to arrest the attacker.

The victim, Pooja, also known as Gungun, is a resident of Bapu Nagar and works as a computer operator at a pharmacy in Dawa Bazaar. According to reports, Sunil stopped her near a shop at around 12:45 pm and tried to speak with her. When she resisted, he allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed her. Despite her attempts to defend herself, the accused reportedly held her with one hand and continued the attack with the other. The Ujjain assault ended only after bystanders rushed towards the scene, forcing him to flee.

🚨 UJJAIN SHAME: In broad daylight at Dawa Bazaar, a rejected creep stabs Pooja Rajak 10+ times like a slaughterhouse. She begged for help, bleeding on the road. Accused says “sirf daraana tha”. Mohan Yadav govt, where the hell is your “zero tolerance” for crime? Women getting… pic.twitter.com/8Gujwgxo7t — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) June 26, 2026



Horrifying Ujjain attack caught on CCTV as police hunt accused

Reports say that blood was left scattered at the spot after the attack. Local people and acquaintances immediately rushed the injured student to the district hospital. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, doctors referred her to a private hospital for further treatment. The CCTV cameras installed near the scene recorded the entire Ujjain attack, and investigators are now using the footage to trace the accused.

Police officials said the exact motive behind the incident will become clear only after Sunil is arrested or once the student regains consciousness and is able to give her statement. The Ujjain case has drawn widespread attention because of the brutal nature of the attack and the allegations that the accused had been following the victim for several months.

Growing concern after Ujjain stabbing in broad daylight

The case has once again sparked debate about crimes committed against women through stalking and violence in public places. The crime being carried out during daylight hours and recorded on CCTV has led to an increased demand for immediate punishment of the perpetrator.

The police are still conducting searches for Sunil using the CCTV footage and other pieces of evidence found at the site of the crime. With the investigation going on, the Ujjain case will continue to be monitored as the woman receives treatment for her serious injuries.

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