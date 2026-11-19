He was 21 months old, and he was playing with his older sister. Where they ended up playing? They entered a copper factory next to their house, and one backward step resulted in a fall that was captured by the surveillance camera of the factory.

A Factory Next Door

A family lived in the same locality of Lakshminarayanapura, Srirampura, Bengaluru. This was right next to a copper manufacturing unit named Shivam Copper Maker Factory in L N Puram.

This boy was their second child and belonged to the family of Ramesh Kumar and his wife, who worked in private firms. The children were being taken care of by their grandmother, according to what the police had said while the parents were out working.

November 2, About 11 am

Around 11 am of November 2, the little baby and his eight-year-old sister were playing together. During playtime, the children somehow entered the factory premises which were right next to their home.

There is no information provided on how the children entered the factory.

The Instantaneous Action of His Sister

His elder sister dragged him from that area and informed the people at the factory about it. Workers came to help him out, says the officer.

Two Hospitals Involved

As the boy got severely injured, people took him to the nearby hospital first. Later, due to the severe nature of the injury, he was shifted to the private hospital located on Sarjapur Road for better treatment.

Ten Days in Intensive Care

For nearly ten days, the boy had to stay in the intensive care section, but he couldn’t survive. As per the report, he died on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

The Reason for the Placement of Bucket

The police stated that the bucket of the chemical solution was kept inside the factory building. The report doesn’t reveal anything about the nature of the chemical, its reason for heating up, placement of the bucket, or whether it was enclosed.

Police Begin An Inquiry

After the boy’s death, Srirampura police registered an Unnatural Death Report and began investigating how the accident happened. The report does not say whether any case has been filed against the factory or its owner, or whether anyone has been questioned.

What Happens Next?

Will the police discover that the factory was not careful enough with the chemicals, and will the owner be penalized for this? Was anybody in the factory aware that the children had come in? Was there any sort of security in the premises? Would the labor or environmental authorities inspect the factory? And what about the family whose youngest son was taken away?

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