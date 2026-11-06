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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

A 30-year-old man was shot dead during a violent clash between rival groups over fly ash transportation in Odisha's Sundargarh district, with CCTV footage capturing the incident.

30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha
30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 14:59 IST

A 30-year-old man, Sunil Neti, was shot dead on Thursday evening in a violent clash between two groups over the transport of fly ash at Barobaga village in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The firing took place near the Darlipali fly ash dyke of NTPC’s power plant, about 130 km from Rourkela, under Bhasma police limits. CCTV cameras recorded the incident. Police have sealed the border exit points and launched a manhunt for the attackers.

A Business Worth Fighting Over

The trouble centres on fly ash, the residue produced by the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC. Moving it out of the dyke is a business, and sources say rival groups have been eyeing a share of it. According to sources, a group of youths recently opened the office of an NGO, Regional Initiative for Social Empowerment (RISE), at Barobaga, and those aligned with it were reportedly looking to enter the transport business. Your Hindi text names the organisation “RITE” and the rival body as the United Federation of Transport Organisations (UFTO), which differ from the English version, so please confirm the names.

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Thursday Evening: Words Turn Violent

At around 6.30 pm, members of one group were near the NGO office when their rivals arrived. Sources say the rival side, made up of truck operators, reached the office and a heated exchange of words began. The Hindi report says 30 to 40 youths linked to UFTO came to the premises. The argument turned into a clash, and during it firing took place.

Two Shots and a Fatal Wound

According to the Hindi report, two rounds were fired. Sunil Neti was hit and critically injured. As Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur described it, one person died during the clash in which firing took place.

A Race to the Hospital

Bhasma police reached the village after being informed and rushed Neti to Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital, about 30 km from the spot. He died after reaching the hospital, despite doctors’ efforts.

What the Cameras Saw

CCTV footage from nearby cameras shows several youths arriving at the spot, and the report says one person fired the shots. Police are using the footage to identify the shooter. They are also examining whether a professional shooter was involved and what the real cause of the dispute between the two groups is. These are lines of inquiry, not findings.

Political Pressure and Police Response

Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. SP Amritpal Kaur said all border exit points have been sealed and a manhunt is on to catch the assailants. Tension is reported in the area, and police are keeping watch to prevent fresh clashes and maintain peace.

What Happens Next?

Will the footage lead police to the shooter, and will the attackers be caught before they leave the state? Was this a planned attack or a quarrel that spiralled out of control? What will the inquiry reveal about the fly ash business, and will the tension in the area ease? The investigation will provide the answers.

Also Read: 7 Killed As Speeding Truck Ploughs Into Crowd In Jharkhand; PM Modi, President Murmu Express Grief Over Tragic Accident

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Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

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Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

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Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

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Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha
Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha
Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha
Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha
Caught On Cam: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Fly Ash Transport In Odisha

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