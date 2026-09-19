Caught On Cam: 4-5 People Sent Flying By Speeding Car In Greater Noida, Driver Flees; School Girl Run Over

A speeding car allegedly hit multiple people in two separate incidents in Greater Noida, with one crash sending four to five people into the air and another involving a young girl on her way to school. Police have taken cognizance of both cases, registered a case in the first incident and started investigations. In the hit-and-run case, teams are also conducting raids to arrest the accused driver.

Greater Noida hit-and-run leaves several people hit by speeding car

The first incident took place under the Knowledge Park police station area. A speeding car rammed into four to five people, reportedly tossing them into the air on impact. The driver fled the spot after the collision.

A video of the crash is now rapidly going viral on social media. Police have taken cognizance of the matter, registered a case and launched an investigation. Police teams are continuously raiding possible locations to arrest the accused driver.

Greater Noida CCTV captures car running over schoolgirl

In the second incident, a negligent car driver allegedly ran over a young girl in Adarsh Vihar Society in Sector Chi-4. The girl was reportedly heading to school when the speeding car hit her.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Reports say the child suffered a fracture in her leg. Police took cognizance of the matter and are investigating the incident under the Beta 2 police station sector.

Greater Noida police investigate both cases

Police are examining other aspects of the first case while continuing efforts to trace the accused. In the second case too, authorities are carrying out investigation and necessary action based on the CCTV footage and circumstances of the incident.

Both the events have highlighted the risks involved in speeding and careless driving in the city of Greater Noida, as the police have taken action in both the individual cases.

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