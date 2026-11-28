Four people have been arrested after seven men allegedly broke into a house and brutally attacked two brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lodhai village. The incident took place in the Ekta police station area and reportedly stemmed from an old dispute between two groups. The assault video has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the violent incident. Police have registered a case against all seven named accused and are searching for the remaining suspects.

Seven Men Allegedly Enter House and Attack Brothers

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Chintu Kumar, he and his brother were working at their house when seven men allegedly barged inside. The accused have been identified as Sindhu, Rahul, Ankit, Vishnu, Sukha, Bhola and Kalyan.

Chintu alleged that the men attacked both brothers with iron rods and sticks over an old rivalry. The brothers were beaten repeatedly and suffered serious injuries. One of the victims sustained a severe head injury and required several stitches.

Hearing their cries, local residents rushed towards the house. The attackers allegedly fled after threatening the victims and those present at the scene.

‘पूरानी रंजिश में लट्ठ युद्ध हो गया’ आगरा के लोधई गांव में पूरानी रंजिश को लेकर दो पक्षों में लट्ठ युद्ध हो गया. जमकर लाठी डंडों से प्रहार किए गए. एक पक्ष की युवती भाई को बचाने आई तो उसे भी पीट दिया. लट्ठ युद्ध में आधा दर्जन लोग घायल हुए हैं. वीडियो वायरल हैं. https://t.co/imod2sOXTt — Raju Sharma journalist (@RajuSharmajour1) November 28, 2026

Assault Video Goes Viral on Social Media

During the attack, someone present at the spot recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. The footage shows the violent confrontation and has brought the incident into the spotlight.

Following the information, Ekta police reached the village and sent both injured brothers to a hospital for treatment. Police personnel also took steps to bring the situation under control.

Police Arrest Four of Seven Named Accused

Based on Chintu Kumar’s complaint, police registered a case against all seven named accused under serious sections of the law. Police teams had been conducting raids at several locations to trace the suspects. During the investigation, four of the seven accused were arrested. They are currently being questioned at the police station. According to the Ekta station house officer, efforts are underway to arrest the remaining three accused.

Police said raids are continuing and the absconding suspects will be arrested soon. Security personnel have also been deployed in the village to maintain peace and prevent further tension. Police have made it clear that strict action will be taken against everyone involved in the attack.