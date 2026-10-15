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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub

Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub

The administrative action follows an FIR registered at the Cubbon Park police station against Marmat and three companions,identified as Abhay, Nitish and Roshan, for allegedly abusing and assaulting police personnel during an inspection at a pub on Residency Road.

A police team led by Inspector Arun Salunke conducted a raid at a bar cum restaurant on Residency Road in Bengaluru on October 10.
A police team led by Inspector Arun Salunke conducted a raid at a bar cum restaurant on Residency Road in Bengaluru on October 10.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 11:24 IST

Days after an altercation at a central Bengaluru pub led to a criminal case against him, the Andhra Pradesh government has shunted 2019-batch IAS officer Vikas Marmat from his post as Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) with immediate effect.
 
​According to a Government Order  (GO) issued by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, ViKas Marmat has been directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) in Amaravati for further posting. The Collector and District Magistrate of Chittoor has been instructed to make necessary in-charge arrangements for the KADA post.
 
​The administrative action follows an FIR registered at the Cubbon Park police station against Marmat and three companions,identified as Abhay, Nitish and Roshan, for allegedly abusing and assaulting police personnel during an inspection at a pub on Residency Road. 
 
A routine check by the CCB’s Special Enquiry Wing led to a heated argument, during which the accused reportedly obstructed officers from performing their official duties. The investigation is ongoing.
 
A police team led by Inspector Arun Salunke conducted a raid at a bar cum restaurant on Residency Road in Bengaluru on October 10. During the inspection, the cops  asked some young women to reveal documents verifying their age. This upset IAS officer Marmat and Singh, who allegedly misbehaved with police. 
 
The IAS officer was identified as the main accused in the case. While his associates involved in the incident were named as co-accused. According to the police, Marmat and the others apologised for their behaviour the following morning.
 
The incident gained prominence after a video of the brawl went viral on social media on Tuesday morning. video triggered outrage and the Andhra government was forced to take disciplinary action against the IAS officer. 



 
The controversy further assumes significance as Marmat was serving as Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), which operates in Kuppam, the constituency represented by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said a report in Times of India.
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Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub

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Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub

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Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub

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Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub
Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub
Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub
Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub
Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub

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