Caught on Cam: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Abuses, Assaults Cops At Bengaluru  Pub

A 29 year old IAS officer abused a cop in a Bengaluru The IAS officer is Vikas Marmat 2019 batch, IIT Kanpur, Project Director in Andhra Pradesh Govt. The question is why are young IAS officers acting this? May be too much power at too young age? A Bungalow, 10 peons, police saluting you. The power hits before maturity does, They think public means crowd that has to be ruled, not people to be served. They are almost unfireable from job As far this incident there will a routine Inquiry, a possible transfer, 6 month break, then a BIGGER post. Cops know this, IAS officer knows it, That is why he dared to abuse them. They want to be KINGS, not administrators. British made ICS to rule Indians, We kept the same bungalows, peons, beacons. Just changed skin color. If he can’t respect a constable on duty, how will he respect a farmer, a daily wage worker, a widow in line for a widow pension? You Vikas Marmat may have cracked UPSC. But you failed showing up decent behavior. https://t.co/EYUA0vt4TL
— Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) October 13, 2026
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.