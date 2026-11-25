A herd comprising of three wild elephants damaged a five-acre crop land in Tirang village in Surguja. While the residents went to chase them, one elephant attacked the crowd. Video of this incident was captured on the mobile phone.

Evening Visit No One Wanted

It was dusk in Tirang village in the Batauli block of Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district when three wild elephants entered from the nearby surroundings. It was not for long that the herd stayed outside. These elephants entered the field and started trampling a five-acre crop of karela (bitter gourd).

Five Acres Damaged

The herd left after trampling the field of karela which was a five-acre crop field. This kind of destruction to crops could be a great financial burden on farmers as they would need money to cover up this cost.

Villagers Attack the Elephants; One Elephant Charges

The villagers tried to chase away the herd of elephants when they saw their crops being damaged. But one of the elephants became violent and attacked the villagers.

🚨 ANOTHER ELEPHANT INCIDENT REPORTED IN CHHATTISGARH, YOUTH INJURED After the tractor-damage incident in Korba another video has surfaced from Tirang village in the Batouli area of Surguja district. The video shows a wild elephant emerging from the tree-lined area and chasing a man into an open field. The man falls as the elephant catches up and appears to attack him before turning back and walking away. Other villagers can be seen running away in the distance, while a baby elephant is also visible behind. A 25-year-old man was reportedly injured in the incident. The elephants had also reportedly damaged around five acres of bitter gourd crops. Forest officials have urged villagers to maintain a safe distance and avoid chasing elephants. 🎥 Video Shared Online #Chhattisgarh #Surguja #Wildlife — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) November 25, 2026

Stampede In The Fields

The stampede put everyone in fear as they ran away in all directions from the charge of the animal. However, during the stampede, an elephant picked one youth.

The Moment Captured By The Phone

This video which was recorded through a mobile phone and has been going round the social media shows how the elephant picks the youth and throws him down. After doing that, the animal just turned back without attacking him any further. This according to local people is what saved the youth’s life.

Hospital, Fears And Losses

The youth who was injured was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is now a lot of fear in the village after this incident.

What Comes Next For Tirang

The video has once again put the spotlight on the uneasy coexistence of villagers and wild elephants in Surguja. With the herd still roaming near human settlements, the questions now are whether forest officials will step in to keep the animals away from habitation and whether the affected farmers will receive compensation for the destroyed crop.

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