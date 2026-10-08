Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

A routine workout session in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat suddenly turned violent when an argument between two groups erupted into a physical fight inside a gym. CCTV cameras captured the confrontation, which later spilt outside the facility. The incident reportedly took place at a gym in Agarwal Mandi Tatiri under the Baghpat Kotwali area. Videos of the clash have since surfaced on social media.

Argument Inside Gym Quickly Turns Into Brawl

According to videos circulating online, several people were working out when an argument broke out between two groups over an unspecified issue. What started as a verbal exchange soon turned physical.

CCTV footage shows several men confronting each other between the gym equipment. Punches and kicks were exchanged as other people at the facility watched the sudden clash unfold. Some gym-goers also appeared to intervene and tried to separate the two sides.

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Fight Spills Outside As More People Arrive

Although the confrontation was eventually brought under control inside the gym, the dispute reportedly did not end there. According to reports, members of one group called their associates to the spot. The two sides then confronted each other outside the gym, leading to another round of fighting.

The CCTV cameras installed at the premises reportedly captured both confrontations, showing people involved in the brawl while others attempted to stop them.

Baghpat Police Take Cognisance of Viral Video

The footage was later widely shared on social media, drawing attention to the clash that reportedly began during a routine workout session and turned into a street fight.

Baghpat Police said they have taken cognisance of the viral video and registered a case in connection with the incident. Police also said the concerned police station has been directed to take further action and investigate the matter. The exact reason behind the dispute and further details about those involved are awaited.