LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

A routine workout session in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat turned violent when an argument between two groups escalated into a fight inside a gym before spilling onto the street.

Baghpat gym fight caught on CCTV (Photo: X)
Baghpat gym fight caught on CCTV (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 16:26 IST

A routine workout session in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat suddenly turned violent when an argument between two groups erupted into a physical fight inside a gym. CCTV cameras captured the confrontation, which later spilt outside the facility. The incident reportedly took place at a gym in Agarwal Mandi Tatiri under the Baghpat Kotwali area. Videos of the clash have since surfaced on social media.

Argument Inside Gym Quickly Turns Into Brawl

According to videos circulating online, several people were working out when an argument broke out between two groups over an unspecified issue. What started as a verbal exchange soon turned physical.

You Might Be Interested In

CCTV footage shows several men confronting each other between the gym equipment. Punches and kicks were exchanged as other people at the facility watched the sudden clash unfold. Some gym-goers also appeared to intervene and tried to separate the two sides.

Fight Spills Outside As More People Arrive

Although the confrontation was eventually brought under control inside the gym, the dispute reportedly did not end there. According to reports, members of one group called their associates to the spot. The two sides then confronted each other outside the gym, leading to another round of fighting.

The CCTV cameras installed at the premises reportedly captured both confrontations, showing people involved in the brawl while others attempted to stop them.

Baghpat Police Take Cognisance of Viral Video

The footage was later widely shared on social media, drawing attention to the clash that reportedly began during a routine workout session and turned into a street fight.

Baghpat Police said they have taken cognisance of the viral video and registered a case in connection with the incident. Police also said the concerned police station has been directed to take further action and investigate the matter. The exact reason behind the dispute and further details about those involved are awaited.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next
Tags: Baghpat NewsCCTV Videocrime newsgymGym FightKotwali newsLocal Newsuttar pradeshviral newsviral video

RELATED News

‘Mother Tried To Sell Me’: 16-Year-Old Was Gang-Raped By 2 Men And Thrown Into Bulandshahr Canal; How Was Crime Revealed by Police?

8-Year-Old Boy, 2 Years in ICU: Taxi-Driver Father Quits Driving, Mother Stays by His Side at Rohtak PGIMS- Then Comes the Good News, What Was His Illness?

‘Stop Drinking Alcohol’: Noida Husband Jumps Into Drain And Dies After Fight With Wife Over Drinking Habits

Who Was Watching Women In Bathroom? Hidden Camera Found In Bhilai Hotel; Private Moments Recorded, What Did Owner Reveal?

Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Ballon d’Or 2026 Race: 73 Goals, 8 Assists Make THIS Star Serious Threat to Lamine Yamal, Check Who Is He?

Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

Three-Day Voter Awareness Programme Organised in Sitapur

Sri Lanka Cricket Unveil New Test Captain As Dhananjaya de Silva Steps Down With Immediate Effect

Vijay Deverakonda Moves Delhi High Court Over AI Images And Fake Endorsements: Can Celebrities Control Their Online Identity? Court To Pass Order

India vs Russia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Blue Tigresses in Action? Check How to Watch IND W vs RUS W For Free

Ahead of World Sight Day, Vision Eye Centre Warns One in Five Diabetics Already Show Eye Damage at First Screening

WATCH: ‘Na Jin, Na Bhoot, C For…’ To ‘Kha Ke Mutton’: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘C Ka Button’ Antics And Yung DSA’s Savage Comeback In Bigg Boss 20

The Teen Founder Who Built Dublieu to 1 Lakh Students and a Rs 150 Million Exit

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next
Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next
Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next
Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next
Caught on Cam: Argument Inside Baghpat Gym Turns Into Fistfight, Two Groups Clash Outside, CCTV Captures What Happened Next

QUICK LINKS