A shocking attack took place outside a court in Pune on Wednesday when a man accused in a murder case was allegedly assaulted with a machete and shot at while he had arrived for legal proceedings. The victim, identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, was attacked by two men outside the Shivajinagar court premises. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing the attackers repeatedly striking Kiwale with a machete. The assailants reportedly fled the scene on two scooters, leaving the blood-soaked man struggling to get up and walk.

Attackers Chop Off Man’s Hand Outside Pune Court

Multiple videos circulating online showed Kiwale lying on a footpath in a pool of blood, with one of his hands reportedly chopped off during the brutal assault. Bystanders were also seen gathered around the injured man following the attack. According to reports, the attackers allegedly shot at him after assaulting him with the machete. The police have recovered two pistols and a magazine from the spot. Further details about the firing and the number of shots are awaited.

SHOCKING पुणे के शिवाजीनगर कोर्ट के बाहर दिनदहाड़े युवक की कुल्हाड़ी से हत्या। हमलावरों ने पहले गोली चलाई, फिर कुल्हाड़ी से हमला किया। कोर्ट के बाहर हुई इस वारदात ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं! #Pune #CrimeNews #Maharashtra https://t.co/gs2KlL6amM — Abhishek raghav (@Abhishek4media) November 25, 2026

Murder Accused Was Released From Jail Four Days Ago

According to police, Kiwale was lodged in jail in connection with the murder of 26-year-old restaurant owner Shubham Subhash Chavan. Chavan was allegedly beaten to death using stumps and bamboo sticks by Kiwale and his associates in April 2025 in Pune’s Santoshnagar Katraj area. The murder was reportedly linked to a land and financial dispute. Kiwale had been released from prison just four days before the attack.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A person, Mandar Kivde, was attacked by around 4-5 assailants around 1.15 pm outside the Shivajinagar Court premises. The victim has been shifted to the Hospital and is undergoing treatment. He has sharp-weapon injuries. Prima facie, no firearm injuries are noticed, as per feedback from the treating doctors. Names of suspects have been identified. Two firearms have been recovered from the spot. Teams are working to arrest the accused. The victim had an offence of murder registered against him in 2025. He has recently come out on bail: Pune City Police (Visuals from the spot) — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Police Begin Investigation

The attack took place when Kiwale arrived at the Shivajinagar court for legal proceedings in connection with the murder case. The incident has raised serious concerns over security outside court premises, particularly as the attack took place while the accused was attending judicial proceedings. Police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the attackers. The motive behind the assault and the circumstances leading to the attack are being examined. Further details are awaited.

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