A Bailey bridge over the Bhakra canal on Punjab’s Patiala-Sangrur-Bathinda National Highway collapsed on Thursday morning, leaving two sand-laden trucks hanging from the broken structure and one of them catching fire. Both truck drivers suffered minor injuries, but no casualties were reported. The incident took place near Passiana village in the early hours when the trucks, reportedly overloaded with sand, were crossing the bridge.

Punjab bridge collapse leaves two trucks hanging over canal

As per reports, the collapse trapped both trucks in the damaged structure, leaving them suspended above the Bhakra canal. Water from the canal also began flowing over the collapsed section of the bridge, adding to the situation.

A fire tender was called forth to put out the flames in one of the vehicles involved in the accident. Rescue teams, along with members of the police and fire force from the local administrative district, arrived on the scene to handle the situation and conduct rescue operations.

Punjab government blames excessive weight for bridge collapse

Reports say that according to preliminary observations, the collapse of the bridge could be a result of the fact that the trucks had an excessive load, which could exceed the specified maximum load limit. But the actual reason behind the bridge collapse will be found out after examination by the relevant technical experts.

Traffic in the concerned section of the highway has been blocked and diverted in order to avoid any problems in the process of rescue operations.

Collapse of Punjab bridge in 2016 raises doubts over its durability

This incident has led to raising doubts over the durability of the structure. In 2016, the Patiala-Sangrur-Bathinda National Highway along with the Bailey bridge was constructed. But its collapse within just 10 years has put the durability of the structure under scrutiny.

Authorities are expected to ascertain the cause of the collapse after a technical assessment.

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