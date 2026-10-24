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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee

Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee

The attack was captured on CCTV, and police have registered a case against the accused.

A BBA student in Haryana’s Bhiwani was allegedly hit by a car and brutally beaten with sticks and an iron rod by three men. (Source:Screengrab)
A BBA student in Haryana’s Bhiwani was allegedly hit by a car and brutally beaten with sticks and an iron rod by three men. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 17:59 IST

A BBA student in Haryana’s Bhiwani district was attacked with sticks and an iron rod after a car hit his motorcycle near the Paluwas turn. The attackers threatened him with a pistol and attempted to force him into their vehicle before fleeing. The assault, reportedly captured on CCTV, left the student with around six fractures in his arms and legs. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

Student Allegedly Attacked After Car Hits Motorcycle

According to the complaint filed by the injured student, Rudra Pratap, he was riding his motorcycle towards Hudda Park when a blue car approached from behind and hit him near the Paluwas turn at around 8 pm. Rudra alleged that three men got out of the car and tried to force him into the vehicle. When he managed to escape and run, the men chased him, caught him and allegedly pointed a pistol at him. The accused then allegedly beat him with sticks and an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured. The vehicle had no number plate.

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Father Suspects Attack Over Old Dispute

Rudra’s father, Vinod Pratap, said his son suffered around six fractures, including injuries to both arms and his heel. He alleged that the attack was linked to an earlier dispute between the accused and friends of his elder son, Dhruv. According to him, Rudra was targeted in retaliation, despite allegedly not knowing the attackers personally. The father also claimed that the accused made a video call after the assault and said they had “finished” Rudra.

CCTV Footage Captures Assault

The incident was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed near the scene. The footage allegedly shows the attackers beating Rudra while he lies on the ground and cries for help. Following the assault, the injured student was taken to a hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

Police Register Case

Devendra Singh, Station House Officer of the Industrial Area police station, said police had recorded Rudra’s statement and registered a case against Himanshu, Ankit and others under relevant legal provisions. Police said efforts were underway to arrest the accused and that further investigation was ongoing.
Also Read: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

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Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee
Tags: BBA student attackedBhiwani student assaultcaught on cameraCCTV footage viralHaryana crime newsiron rod attackpistol threatstudent beaten with sticksstudent threatened at gunpoint

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Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee

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Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee
Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee
Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee
Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee
Caught On Cam: BBA Student Hit By Car, Beaten With Sticks And Iron Rod In Haryana; Crowd Watches As Men Flee

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