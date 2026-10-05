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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?

Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?

The chilling attack was captured on CCTV and has gone viral on social media. Police are examining the footage and investigating the possible motive behind the killing.

Police are examining the footage and investigating the possible motive behind the killing. (Source:Screengrab)
Police are examining the footage and investigating the possible motive behind the killing. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 16:41 IST

An advocate was shot dead by armed assailants in Bihar’s Katihar on Monday morning, with CCTV footage of the incident capturing the attack and subsequently going viral on social media. Police are examining the video as a key piece of evidence as they investigate the murder and try to identify the attackers.

Advocate Shot Near Patel Chowk

The deceased has been identified as Advocate Guddu Ansari, who practised at the Katihar court. According to reports, Ansari was shot at around 9 am near Patel Chowk when he had reportedly gone to the market to purchase household items. The attack took place near a staircase, where three youths allegedly surrounded the advocate.

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CCTV Captures Shooting

The CCTV footage shows three men surrounding Ansari near the staircase. One of the alleged attackers can be seen sitting on the stairs before firing at Ansari in the chest. After the shooting, the assailants reportedly fled the spot without appearing to be in a hurry. The footage has since surfaced on social media and is being examined by investigators to reconstruct the sequence of events. Ansari was seriously injured in the shooting and collapsed at the spot, with blood visible on the ground. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Examine CCTV Footage

Police reached the scene shortly after the incident and began examining CCTV recordings from nearby shops and other locations. Investigators are also working to trace the movements of the three suspects before and after the shooting. The footage is expected to play an important role in identifying the attackers and establishing how the crime was carried out.

Court-Related Angle Being Examined

A possible court-related angle is reportedly among the leads being examined by police, given Ansari’s profession as an advocate. However, there has been no official confirmation of the motive behind the killing so far. Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to question witnesses and analyse available CCTV footage to determine the circumstances surrounding the murder.
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Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?
Tags: advocate Guddu Ansariadvocate shot deadBihar crime newsbihar newscctv footageGuddu Ansari murderKatihar advocate murderKatihar murderKatihar shooting

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Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?

Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?

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Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?

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Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?
Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?
Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?
Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?
Caught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?

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