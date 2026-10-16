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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

A viral video from Indore's Kankeshwari Garba pandal shows BJP mandal president Kamal Chauhan allegedly pushing a 15-year-old girl after an entry dispute, prompting the Congress to demand his removal and police action.

BJP Leader Pushes 15-Year-Old Girl 4 Times (Photo: X)
BJP Leader Pushes 15-Year-Old Girl 4 Times (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 23:10 IST

Video from a Garba Pandal in Indore sparks a political controversy after a member of the BJP was caught pushing a 15-year-old girl after an argument about access to the pandal. The video reveals Kamal Chauhan, who is the president of BJP’s Jija Bai Mandal, pushing the girl several times although she objects to his actions. The video was filmed in the Kankeshwari Garba pandal last Thursday evening.

Girl Says ‘Do Not Touch Me’ as BJP Leader Pushes Her

The video shows Chauhan jumping over a barricade before approaching the girl and her family members. An argument follows, during which he appears to hold the teenager by the arm and push her several times. The girl can be heard saying, “Do not touch me,” while objecting to his behaviour. She also says, “This is not right,” and threatens to file a police complaint. Despite people at the scene attempting to intervene, Chauhan allegedly continues pushing her. The footage also captures a heated exchange of words between those present.

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Entry Dispute at Indore Garba Festival Escalates

According to available information, the girl had arrived with her family at the large Garba festival in the eastern part of Indore on Thursday night. She wanted to participate in the celebrations but was denied entry. The disagreement with those managing the event’s arrangements reportedly escalated before Chauhan intervened. In the video, he can be heard telling the girl, “Move away from here.”

When her companions objected to the alleged manhandling, they too reportedly faced misbehaviour. There has been no information confirming whether the girl returned to the venue after the incident.

Congress Targets BJP Over Girl’s Safety

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Amit Chaurasia criticised the BJP over the incident and questioned whether the party would take action against its office-bearer.

Chaurasia said, “BJP Indore metropolitan president Sumit Mishra ji, a girl was pushed and manhandled in the garba pandal.”

He further asked, “Will you sack the mandal president?” Chaurasia accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear and communalism through its warnings to young women about alleged love jihad.

Congress Demands Police Action Over Viral Video

Chaurasia also urged the Indore police commissioner to act on the footage, arguing that women’s safety must be demonstrated through action rather than speeches.

“The safety of daughters is not proved through speeches, but through action,” he said, demanding accountability and questioning whether BJP office-bearers would receive protection.

The Congress has called for both police action and disciplinary measures against Chauhan. Further details about any official police action or response from the BJP were not provided in the information available.

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Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too
Tags: BJP controversybjp-leaderCongress Targets BJPGarba Pandal RowGirl Manhandledhome-hero-pos-5Indore Garba VideoIndore newsIndore Viral NewsKamal ChauhanKankeshwari Garba Pandalmadhya pradesh newsviral video

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Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

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Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

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Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too
Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too
Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too
Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too
Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

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