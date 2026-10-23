Caught On Cam: Boy And Girl Risk Their Lives With Dangerous Stunts Atop Moving Thar In Bhopal, Viral Clip Sparks Safety Concerns

A video showing a boy and a girl sitting on the roof of a moving Thar near the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The clip is reported to have been shot late at night. Police have said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle, and that action will be taken against the driver.

A Late-Night Ride Nobody Could Miss

Bhopal’s roads are quieter late at night, and that is often when drivers push the limits. Near the TT Nagar police station, one vehicle stood out. A Thar was moving along the road with two people sitting on its roof, a boy and a girl.

The footage has been widely shared, and viewers have reacted with alarm at how casually the pair seemed to risk their lives.

Why The Video Worries Road Safety Experts

Travelling on the roof of a moving vehicle is extremely dangerous. A sudden brake, a sharp turn or a bump on the road could have thrown both of them off. The risk was not limited to the two youngsters, either. A fall could also have endangered other motorists and anyone else on the road at that hour.

The clip has revived questions about how seriously traffic rules are followed, and how such stunts go unchecked until a video surfaces online.

What Police Have Said

Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Basant Kol said action will be taken on the basis of the viral video. Police are going through CCTV footage from the TT Nagar area to identify the Thar. According to officials, action will follow as soon as the vehicle is traced.

ADCP Anil Sharma, of Bhopal Police, confirmed that the video of the Thar stunt is doing the rounds. He said the matter is being investigated and that action will be taken against the driver soon.

What Is Not Yet Known

The vehicle’s registration number, the driver’s identity and the names of the two people on the roof have not been disclosed. The exact date and time of the video, and whether anyone was hurt, are also not stated. Police have not said which sections or rules the driver may be charged under.

The Road Ahead

Once the Thar is traced, the driver is likely to face action under traffic rules, and the owner may also be questioned. Police may also look at whether the vehicle was being driven rashly. Until then, the CCTV scan will decide how soon the people behind the wheel are found, and whether the video becomes a warning for others tempted to film similar stunts.

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