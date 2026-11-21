On Friday evening, a couple visited Pramod Mahajan Garden located in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. According to the report, by the time the couple left the place, they had already been confronted by a group of boys, which resulted in the footage going viral on social media.

Friday Evening in Ghatkopar

According to the report, on Friday evening, a young man and woman from Navi Mumbai visited the Pramod Mahajan Garden situated in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The garden is situated behind the Phoenix Marketcity.

The report does not give any information about the amount of time they stayed in the garden and what they were doing before the confrontation.

A Group Approaches Them

According to the report, a group of boys approached the couple. Initially, the confrontation started as a verbal altercation.

What the boys said, and what sparked off the argument is unknown.

Words Turn Into Violence

It wasn’t long before things got violent. One of the boys is seen beating up the young man with a stick, while another hits him on his face.

The woman accompanying him tries her best to help protect him from the group.

The Video Goes Viral

Soon, a video of the assault was seen going viral on social networking sites. The report does not mention who had recorded the video or uploaded it online.

A Police Case Registered Against 8 Juveniles

According to Ghatkopar police, a case was registered against eight juveniles in conflict with law under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Parents Called In

Police have issued notices to the parents of the eight juveniles, asking them to come to the police station.

The Juvenile Justice Process

According to police, the eight will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal action. Police say strict legal action will be taken. Because they are minors, their cases will go through the juvenile justice system, and not through an ordinary criminal court.

What Happens Next?

Will the Juvenile Justice Board take the eight into observation, or release them to their parents? Will the couple speak publicly about what happened? Will the garden’s safety be reviewed, and will security be added? And what will the parents tell police when they arrive? Police have not said more.

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