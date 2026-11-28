A surprising and shocking event occurred during a wedding when a man walked on the stage and applied sindoor on the bride’s forehead in the presence of her husband-to-be. The startling moment, which had been recorded on video and went viral in July 2022, has been circulating online once more. As per online reports, the man, believed to be the bride’s lover, is seen walking towards the bride’s side and applying sindoor to her forehead before the groom, the guests, and the relatives reacted to what was going on. An outraged reaction followed soon after.

Viral video reveals disturbing wedding ceremony

The video, which was first brought to light by Briefly in July 2022, shows a scene of the bride and groom sitting alongside each other. As soon as it seems that the wedding ceremony is proceeding normally, a man starts walking on the stage and applies sindoor on the bride’s forehead.

It can be seen in the video that the groom is shocked at seeing such an unexpected move being done in front of him.

Video goes viral as guests pummel man after sindoor stunt

This is immediately followed by an angry mob of the man’s relatives and wedding guests who start beating him up. The video captures the mob rushing towards the stage as others try to stop the chaos from spilling out at the wedding venue.

The viral video is famous because of the scene that unfolds and it captures the entire ordeal as witnessed by the groom as the guests pummel the man.

Viral video makes its way back with ‘filmy’ reactions online

While the video went viral in July 2022, it has been making rounds on X and Instagram on multiple occasions. Memes have been shared online featuring funny descriptions of the ‘filmy’ situation where the groom gets beaten up.

However, the exact location of the wedding and whether any police action followed the incident remain unverified in the viral reposts. The footage does not establish what happened after the confrontation.

Similar wedding gatecrashing incidents in northern India have previously led to police intervention, with families sometimes having to decide whether to continue with or call off the wedding ceremony. However, no such outcome has been confirmed in connection with this particular viral video.

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