Caught On Cam: Buddhist Monks Clash Over Money From Head-Shaving Ritual At Sankisa Stupa In UP, Video Shows Brutal Beating

Buddhist monks were seen beating each other at the Sankisa Stupa complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district. The clash reportedly began over how to share the money received during a head-shaving ritual, known as mundan. A video of the fight has surfaced. The site falls under the Merapur police station area.

A Quarrel That Began With Offerings

Sankisa is a Buddhist pilgrimage site where devotees come for prayer and for rituals such as mundan. Money offered during these ceremonies is the root of the trouble. According to reports, the monks could not agree on how the money should be divided among them.

What started as an argument is said to have quickly turned physical.

What The Video Shows

In the video, monks can be seen fighting inside the stupa premises. Some of them are seen pushing others to the ground and hitting them repeatedly. The scene is a far cry from the calm and non-violence that the faith is known for.

#फर्रुखाबाद संकिसा स्तूप परिसर में बौद्ध भिक्षुओं के बीच मारपीट,मुंडन संस्कार में मिले पैसों के बंटवारे को लेकर बताई जा रही मारपीट,धार्मिक स्थल पर मारपीट से श्रद्धालु हैरान,थाना मेरापुर क्षेत्र के संकिसा बौद्ध स्तूप का मामला,नो बीडीओ पुष्टि। @igrangekanpur @adgzonekanpur https://t.co/br8tQ5ZzdG — Journalist Anil Kumar (@NEWS27062026) October 22, 2026

Devotees Left Shocked

Visitors present at the complex were stunned to see the violence in a place meant for worship. For many pilgrims, a site linked to the teachings of the Buddha is where they expect peace, and not a brawl over money.

What Is Not Yet Known

Several questions remain unanswered. It is not yet clear how many monks were involved, whether anyone was seriously hurt, or who started the fight. The exact amount that led to the dispute has also not been made public. There is no official word so far on whether a complaint has been filed or whether the police have taken any action.

A Test For The Stupa Management

The incident puts a spotlight on how offerings are handled at the site and who decides how they are shared. Until the authorities speak, the video remains the main account of what happened that day.

The Road Ahead

All eyes are now on the Merapur police and the local administration. If a complaint is lodged, the police will have to identify those seen in the video and establish what led to the fight. Whether the monks settle the matter among themselves or it ends up in an investigation will decide how this episode is remembered at Sankisa.

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