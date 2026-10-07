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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security

Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security

Railway staff quickly removed the cattle within three minutes, while authorities ordered action to secure vulnerable entry points and strengthen fencing.

The incident occurred at Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station when buffaloes wandered onto Platform-1 after straying from the track area. (Source:Screengrab)
The incident occurred at Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station when buffaloes wandered onto Platform-1 after straying from the track area. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 16:26 IST

A bizarre incident has occurred at Bhopal’s world-class Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, where buffaloes were caught wandering onto Platform-1, raising questions over railway security and the fencing arrangements at the premium station. The cattle reportedly strayed into the platform area from the track side at around 3:13 pm. The unusual sight at the station quickly drew attention and sparked concerns over how animals managed to breach the station premises.

Cattle Removed Within Minutes From Platform

According to railway officials, alert station staff, the pointsman and the station master immediately sprang into action after spotting the cattle. The animals were deterred and removed from Platform-1 at around 3:16 pm, within approximately three minutes. The quick response helped prevent any untoward incident or inconvenience to passengers.

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Railway Orders Action

Following the incident, railway authorities expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and said concerned agencies had been instructed to plug all vulnerable locations from where similar breaches could occur. The Rani Kamlapati station administration has also been directed to ensure that such points are manned until permanent fencing is completed.

Security Arrangements Under Question

The incident has nevertheless raised questions about security and perimeter management at the station, which was redeveloped as a modern, world-class railway facility at a reported cost of around Rs 450 crore. While the cattle were removed promptly, their entry into a passenger platform highlights the need for stronger fencing and tighter monitoring around vulnerable sections of the station premises.
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Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security
Tags: bhopalBhopal railway newsbuffaloes at railway stationcattle on platformrailway fencingrailway securityRani Kamlapati Railway StationRani Kamlapati station buffaloes

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Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security

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Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security
Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security
Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security
Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security
Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security

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