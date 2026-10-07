Caught On Cam: Buffaloes Stroll At Rs 450-Crore World-Class Rani Kamalapati Station In Bhopal, Expose Reality Of Railway Security

A bizarre incident has occurred at Bhopal’s world-class Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, where buffaloes were caught wandering onto Platform-1, raising questions over railway security and the fencing arrangements at the premium station. The cattle reportedly strayed into the platform area from the track side at around 3:13 pm. The unusual sight at the station quickly drew attention and sparked concerns over how animals managed to breach the station premises.

Cattle Removed Within Minutes From Platform

According to railway officials, alert station staff, the pointsman and the station master immediately sprang into action after spotting the cattle. The animals were deterred and removed from Platform-1 at around 3:16 pm, within approximately three minutes. The quick response helped prevent any untoward incident or inconvenience to passengers.

The cattle had strayed on to the Platform-1 of Rani Kamlapati station from the track area at 15:13 hrs. The alert station staff, pointsman and station master, quickly sprung into action and deterred/removed the cattle at 15:16 hrs (in about 3 minutes). We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. The concerned agencies have been instructed to plug all such locations from where such breach may occur, and the RKMP administration is being chased to man all such points till complete fencing is done. — West Central Railway (@wc_railway) October 7, 2026

Railway Orders Action

Following the incident, railway authorities expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and said concerned agencies had been instructed to plug all vulnerable locations from where similar breaches could occur. The Rani Kamlapati station administration has also been directed to ensure that such points are manned until permanent fencing is completed.

Security Arrangements Under Question

The incident has nevertheless raised questions about security and perimeter management at the station, which was redeveloped as a modern, world-class railway facility at a reported cost of around Rs 450 crore. While the cattle were removed promptly, their entry into a passenger platform highlights the need for stronger fencing and tighter monitoring around vulnerable sections of the station premises.

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