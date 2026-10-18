Caught on Cam: Cab Driver Speeds Away With Two Youths On Car Bonnet After Dispute In Noida’s Sector 18

A shocking video reportedly from Noida’s Sector 18 has surfaced on social media, showing a car being driven with two young men clinging to its bonnet. The driver, reportedly a cab driver, is seen speeding away with the youths on the front of the vehicle following an alleged dispute. The video has gone viral online, raising concerns about road safety and the risks posed when arguments escalate on public roads. According to the initial account, the two young men narrowly escaped injury.

Video From Noida’s Sector 18 Goes Viral

The viral footage reportedly shows the driver moving the car while the two young men remain on the bonnet, apparently trying to hold on as the vehicle moves forward. The incident is said to have taken place in Sector 18, Noida, within the jurisdiction of Sector 20 police station. The exact sequence of events leading to the confrontation has not yet been independently verified. According to the initial account, an argument broke out between the cab driver and a passenger before the driver allegedly drove away with the two youths still on the bonnet. The circumstances that led to the young men being on the bonnet, as well as the nature of the dispute, remain unclear.





Police Take Cognisance of Viral Video

Police have taken cognisance of the video circulating on social media, according to the information available. The incident has sparked concerns over the dangers of reckless driving and the potential consequences of allowing a dispute to escalate into a dangerous confrontation on a public road. Driving with people clinging to a vehicle can put their lives at serious risk and endanger other road users. Further details about the incident, including whether any formal complaint has been filed and whether action has been taken against the driver, were not available in the initial account.

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