A minor road collision on Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan flyover allegedly escalated into a violent assault when a car driver attacked a motorcycle rider with a hammer, leaving him injured. The accused reportedly struck the biker repeatedly before fleeing the spot while issuing threats. Both injured persons are contractual employees of the Medical Records Section at Safdarjung Hospital. Police are investigating the incident and verifying the identities and whereabouts of the occupants of the Hyundai Creta involved in the altercation.

Minor Collision Turns Violent

According to the reports, the incident began with a minor collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover. However, the disagreement reportedly took a violent turn when the car driver allegedly took out a hammer and attacked the motorcycle rider. The accused is said to have repeatedly hit the young man with the hammer, causing injuries. The attack reportedly took place on the flyover, drawing attention to the incident.

South East Delhi /Sarai Kale Khan Hammer Attack on Biker After Minor Collision on Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan Flyover A man driving a white car allegedly attacked a biker with a hammer following a minor collision on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover in Delhi. The accused reportedly got out of his car and struck the biker on the head with a hammer before fleeing the scene. He also allegedly threatened bystanders, claimed to be a Delhi Police personnel and challenged them to call the police. The car’s registration number is reportedly DL 7U 4757. Delhi Police has initiated the process of registering a case and is attempting to identify the accused through the vehicle’s registration details. @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi @DCPSEastDelhi — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) November 25, 2026

Accused Flees After Issuing Threats

After assaulting the biker, the accused allegedly threatened him and fled from the spot. The occupants of the Hyundai Creta are yet to be identified, and police are working to establish their identities and trace their whereabouts. Both injured persons have been identified as contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital’s Medical Records Section. Further details about the nature and extent of their injuries are awaited.

Police Begin Investigation

Police are taking steps to register an FIR in connection with the incident. The relevant sections of the law are yet to be confirmed in the information available. Investigators are verifying the sequence of events and gathering details about the vehicle and its occupants. Further investigation is underway to identify the accused and establish the circumstances that led to the alleged hammer attack. Police are expected to take further action as the investigation progresses.

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