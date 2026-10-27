Caught on Cam: Car Gets Stuck in Deep Mud, Then a Bull Arrives and Starts Pushing It. Was It Really Trying to Help the Driver?

A bull has caught the internet’s attention after a viral video showed the animal repeatedly pushing a car stuck in deep mud. The unusual scene has sparked curiosity among social media users, with many viewing the animal’s actions as an unexpected display of helpfulness. The video, shared by NCR Patrika on X (formerly Twitter), captures a vehicle struggling to move through thick mud. Just when it appears that the car cannot get out, a bull approaches and starts nudging and pushing it.

Bull Pushes Car Stuck in Mud in Viral Video

The clip shows the bull repeatedly pushing against the stranded vehicle. Its actions have turned an ordinary roadside struggle into an unusual moment that has captured attention online. The animal’s behaviour has surprised viewers, with many finding the scene both amusing and heartwarming. The sight of a bull seemingly trying to help a driver has also sparked conversations about how animals react to unfamiliar situations.

However, the video does not establish why the bull approached the car or whether it was deliberately trying to help.

बेजुबान है, मगर दिल इंसानों से भी बड़ा! ❤️🐂 ➡️ कीचड़ में फंसी गाड़ी को निकालने के लिए सांड भी धक्का लगाने लगा। 🥹 ➡️ न कोई स्वार्थ, न कोई उम्मीद… बस मदद का जज्बा! ➡️ इस बेजुबान ने सिखा दिया कि मदद करने के लिए जुबान नहीं, बड़ा दिल चाहिए! ❤️ इंसानियत का ऐसा नजारा देखकर आपका दिल भी खुश हो जाएगा! 🙏 #ViralVideo #Humanity #AnimalLove #इंसानियत #बेजुबान_जानवर — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 26, 2026

Did the Bull Really Try to Help the Driver?

While some viewers may see the incident as an example of an animal’s “selfless spirit of helpfulness”, there could be other explanations for its behaviour. Animals may approach unfamiliar objects out of curiosity. Their actions can also be influenced by territorial instincts or reactions to obstacles in their surroundings.

Without more information about the incident, it is difficult to determine what prompted the bull to push the vehicle. The clip alone does not confirm whether the animal intended to help the driver.

Why the Unusual Animal Video Is Winning Attention

The unexpected interaction between the bull and the stranded car has made the clip stand out on social media. The contrast between a powerful animal and a vehicle stuck in mud has added to its appeal.

The video also highlights how ordinary moments involving animals can capture widespread attention online. Whether driven by curiosity or instinct, the bull’s actions have left viewers surprised and amused.