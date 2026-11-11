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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

A massive government advertising pillar suddenly collapsed on a moving motorcycle at a Fatehpur crossing. The couple escaped with minor injuries, as CCTV footage captured the shocking incident.

Massive government hoarding suddenly crashes on moving bike in Fatehpur, couple injured (Photo: X)
Massive government hoarding suddenly crashes on moving bike in Fatehpur, couple injured (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 22:01 IST

A shocking accident occurred in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a heavy government hoarding and its pole fell on a motorcycle moving on the road. This happened at the Bahua Road crossing, which falls under the Ghazipur Police Station.

A couple heading towards Fatehpur were struck by the falling pole. However, both managed to survive the ordeal, though they got some minor injuries. CCTV footage of this incident has now been released, and this raises concerns regarding the upkeep of government signboards put up on the roadside.

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Government Hoarding Suddenly Collapses on Moving Bike

According to eyewitnesses, there was no unusual movement of traffic at the Bahua Road crossing at the time of this incident. While the shopkeepers were occupied with their work, pedestrians and other vehicles passed through the road. But all of a sudden, the heavy advertising board and its pole fell down unexpectedly, and it hit the moving couple on their motorcycle.

Initial reports suggest that there was no strong wind, storm or vehicle collision at the time. The exact reason behind the sudden collapse is yet to be established.  The incident created panic among people present at the crossing. Several locals rushed towards the spot to help the injured couple.

Ghazipur Police Rush to Spot, Clear Fallen Structure

Upon getting the information, the police from Ghazipur reached there and started their rescue and clearance operation. With the assistance of local people, they took out the fallen pillar from the road. The police made sure that primary treatment was provided to the injured couple. As per the available information, minor injuries were suffered by both individuals. Traffic could be made possible after clearing the structure. Necessary steps will be taken as per the rules.

CCTV Footage Raises Questions Over Government Structure Safety

The CCTV footage has shed light on the incident and made everyone concerned regarding the safety of heavy advertising structures that are put up on the roads. The sudden collapse of the structure has also raised questions about whether these structures are put under safety checks periodically.

Rusting, unstable foundations, and improper maintenance can make these structures very dangerous for commuters’ safety. The incident has made it very clear that there is a need for regular inspection of such structures.

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Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened
Tags: accidentCCTVFatehpurGhazipurHoardingup news

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Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

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Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

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Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

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