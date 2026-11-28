A video showing a man allegedly dumping waste into the Yamuna River in Delhi has triggered outrage on social media. The incident took an ugly turn when a content creator confronted him over the act. Instead of responding to the questions, the man allegedly became aggressive and threatened to attack him.

The video was recorded by Delhi-based content creator Kamal Chaudhary, who regularly highlights activities that harm the environment. The clip has since gone viral, with several social media users demanding action against the man.

Viral Video Shows Heated Argument Over Yamuna Pollution

In the viral footage, Kamal can be seen approaching a man who appears to be throwing something into the Yamuna from a flyover. He questions the man about why he is dumping material into the river. Kamal also tries to explain how such activities contribute to pollution and further damage the already struggling water body.

However, the man does not appear interested in listening. Instead, he gets into a heated argument with the creator. During the confrontation, the man allegedly threatens to hit Kamal with his shoe. He also uses abusive language and challenges him to stop him if he can. The situation becomes more tense as the man continues arguing before eventually walking away.

You can literally get killed if you ask someone to not throw garbage in Yamuna. Why kind of satisfaction do these retards get after throwing garbage in the river they treat as goddess?? I hope this guy gets famous to regret this incident. https://t.co/D5YmbCY54I — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 26, 2026

Creator Claims Man Pulled Out Baseball Bat

Sharing the video on social media, Kamal made another serious allegation about the confrontation. According to his caption, the man also allegedly pulled out a baseball bat to threaten him after being questioned about dumping waste into the river.

Kamal said his intention was not to get into an argument but to raise awareness about protecting the Yamuna and the environment. Questioning the public’s attitude towards river pollution, he wrote, “Is speaking up to protect our river and environment now a crime?”

He also highlighted how people continue to dump waste into the river despite repeated appeals to keep it clean.

Viral Video Draws Strong Reactions Online

This video clip has triggered a number of comments from social media users. Many individuals have appreciated Kamal for raising his voice on the allegation as well as opposing the pollution of the river. While many individuals have called for action from the concerned authority to identify the individual and take necessary measures, others have wondered about the attitude toward one who has raised an environment-related issue.

Several influencers, including Amit Kilhor, too have posted videos and shared information about the individual. This incident has brought the problem of waste disposal in the Yamuna back into the limelight, despite various attempts to clean the river.